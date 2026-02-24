England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Harry Brook and Co aim for crucial win, edge closer to semifinals

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England will look to make it two wins in two Super 8 matches when they take on Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Tuesday.

England currently lead Group 2 of the Super 8 stage with two points following a 51-run win over Sri Lanka a couple of days ago. Pakistan, on the other hand, were forced to share a point each with New Zealand after their match in Colombo on 21 February was abandoned due to rain.

Follow LIVE scorecard of England vs Pakistan match here

The Men in Green are in third place in Group 2 with one point. In their match against Sri Lanka, England were heavily reliant on Phil Salt as they were restricted to 146/9 after being asked to bat first. The opener scored 62 runs from 40 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

However, he hardly received support from any of his partners. England's highest partnership was a 26-run stand between Salt and Sam Curran for the fifth wicket.

In reply, however, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 34/5, before being dismissed for 95. Skipper Dasun Shanaka was their top-scorer with 30 runs. A win over Pakistan on Tuesday could take England closer to the semi-finals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope their opener Sahibzada Farhan turns up once again. Farhan, who scored an unbeaten century against Namibia, has scored 220 runs from four innings.

England vs Pakistan full squads

England: Harry Brook(Captain), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan: Salman Agha(Captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.