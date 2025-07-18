England vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK, full squads

Runners-up in the previous edition, PakISTan will aim to go the extra mile in their quest for first-ever World Championship of Legends title when the Men in Green take on England in the 2025 season opener on Friday (July 18) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

While England will be led by 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the skipper of Pakistan side which has several new faces this year.

The tournament will see the return of former England captain Sir Alastair Cook for the first time in competitive cricket after seven years, after the left-hander bid farewell to international cricket in 2018.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan in WCL 2025? The England vs Pakistan clash in WCL 2025 will be played on July 18 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Starting at 9 PM IST. The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 clash will be televised on Star Sports Network channels - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 (Hindi). Live streaming of England Champions vs Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025 will be available on FanCode app and website.

England vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs England: Phil Mustard (wk), Alastair Cook, James Vince, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez,, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi (c), Abdul Razzaq, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal

England vs Pakistan head-to-head in WCL The two sides met only once in World Championship of Legends in 2024. Batting first, Pakistan rode on half-centuries of Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik to post 196/4 in 20 overs. In reply, England were all out for 117 in 17 overs, with Phil Mustard (30) top scoring. For Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Razzaq took three and two wickets respectively.

England vs Pakistan squads in WCL 2025 Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

England: Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard (w), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker