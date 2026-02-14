England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Harry Brook wins toss, England opt to bowl at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Having never won a T20 World Cup game against an European, Harry Brook's England will be eyeing to break the jinx when they take on Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. This is a crucial match for both the sides in their race for Super 8 qualification. West Indies top Group C with four points.
However, debutant Italy's 10-wicket win over Nepal further added more misery for England. Although Scotland, Italy and England are level on two points each, England are placed fourth due to a poor NRR. Scotland and Italy are taking the second and third spots.
England have played Scotland in T20Is only once in the shortest format, in 2024. However, the match yielded no result as rain played spoilsport at Bridgetown in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. In a game that was reduced to 10 overs per side, Scotland had reached 90 without loss, before the rain gods opened up once again to dampen the spirits.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Richie Berrington and Harry Brook walk for the toss at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Brook has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
England have never beaten an European team in the T20 World Cup. They lost to Netherlands in 2009 and 2014 edition. Against Ireland England lost in 2022 and theur game in the 2010 edition ended in no result. Against Scotland, England saw their game being abandoned due to rain in 2024.
Scotland, on the other hand, started with loss to West Indies in Kolkata. However, the recovered with a convincing win over Italy. With momentum on their side, a win over England will help them inch towards a Super 8 spot.
England started with a narrow win over minnows Nepal, winning by just four runs. But in the second game, Harry Brook's men were outclassed by West Indies. A loss today against Scotland, will put them on the verge of elimination.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage between England and Scotland from Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.