England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Harry Brook wins toss, England opt to bowl at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: England have never beaten a European side at a T20 World Cup, losing against the likes of Ireland and the Netherlands across eight editions. The England vs Scotland starts at 3 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Feb 2026, 02:39:28 PM IST
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: England's head coach Brendon McCullum, front, during a training session.
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: England's head coach Brendon McCullum, front, during a training session.(PTI)

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Having never won a T20 World Cup game against an European, Harry Brook's England will be eyeing to break the jinx when they take on Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. This is a crucial match for both the sides in their race for Super 8 qualification. West Indies top Group C with four points.

However, debutant Italy's 10-wicket win over Nepal further added more misery for England. Although Scotland, Italy and England are level on two points each, England are placed fourth due to a poor NRR. Scotland and Italy are taking the second and third spots.

England national cricket team vs Scotland national team match scorecard

England vs Scotland head-to-head in T20Is

England have played Scotland in T20Is only once in the shortest format, in 2024. However, the match yielded no result as rain played spoilsport at Bridgetown in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. In a game that was reduced to 10 overs per side, Scotland had reached 90 without loss, before the rain gods opened up once again to dampen the spirits.

England vs Scotland playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Follow updates here:
14 Feb 2026, 02:35:12 PM IST

ENG vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score: England opt to bowl

Richie Berrington and Harry Brook walk for the toss at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Brook has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

14 Feb 2026, 02:21:04 PM IST

ENG vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score: England's record against European teams in T20 World Cup

England have never beaten an European team in the T20 World Cup. They lost to Netherlands in 2009 and 2014 edition. Against Ireland England lost in 2022 and theur game in the 2010 edition ended in no result. Against Scotland, England saw their game being abandoned due to rain in 2024.

14 Feb 2026, 02:12:25 PM IST

ENG vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score: England playing XI

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

14 Feb 2026, 02:12:12 PM IST

ENG vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score: Scotland playing XI

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Brad Currie

14 Feb 2026, 02:11:45 PM IST

ENG vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score: Head-to-head in T20Is

England have played Scotland in T20Is only once in the shortest format, in 2024. However, the match yielded no result as rain played spoilsport at Bridgetown in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. In a game that was reduced to 10 overs per side, Scotland had reached 90 without loss, before the rain gods opened up once again to dampen the spirits.

14 Feb 2026, 02:11:20 PM IST

ENG vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score: How have Scotland fared?

Scotland, on the other hand, started with loss to West Indies in Kolkata. However, the recovered with a convincing win over Italy. With momentum on their side, a win over England will help them inch towards a Super 8 spot.

14 Feb 2026, 02:09:46 PM IST

ENG VS SCO LIVE Cricket Score: How have England fared?

England started with a narrow win over minnows Nepal, winning by just four runs. But in the second game, Harry Brook's men were outclassed by West Indies. A loss today against Scotland, will put them on the verge of elimination.

14 Feb 2026, 01:27:26 PM IST

England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage between England and Scotland from Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.

