England vs South Africa 1st ODI playing XIs: Sonny Baker makes debut; how to watch ENG vs SA in India on TV & online

England have handed 22-year-old Sonny Baker an ODI debut during the first game of the three-match against South Africa on Tuesday at Headingley. The Hampshire fast bowler has been on England's radar for quite some time and was rewarded for his impressive performances for his county side, England Lions and Manchester Originals in the recently-concluded The Hundred.

Baker, a right-arm pacer thus joins the likes of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in the fast-bowling department as well as spinner Adil Rashid on his home ground. Archer is also making a comeback into the ODI setup after being sidelined from the West Indies series due to a finger injury. It is Harry Brook's second ODI assignment as England captain after a 3-0 whitewash in the Caribbean earlier this year.

Representing Somerset, Baker has played 11 List A games so far with 19 wickets to his credit including a six-wicket haul. Meanwhile, South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first on a bright morning at Leeds. However, the Proteas are missing pacer Kagiso Rabada due to injury with fellow Lungi Ngidi leading the attack.

England vs South Africa 1st ODI playing XIs South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

