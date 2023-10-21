England vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
Looking at the World Cup encounters, both teams faced each other in 7 matches, where England won 4 and South Africa won 3.
After facing a disastrous and humiliating defeat against Afghanistan in the previous fixture on 15 October, Jos Buttler-led England is all set to face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 pm (IST) onwards.