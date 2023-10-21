Looking at the World Cup encounters, both teams faced each other in 7 matches, where England won 4 and South Africa won 3.

After facing a disastrous and humiliating defeat against Afghanistan in the previous fixture on 15 October, Jos Buttler-led England is all set to face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 pm (IST) onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the teams have scripted major shocks in the ongoing World Cup as the defending champions England were defeated by Afghanistan on 15 October by 69 runs, while the Proteas were beaten by The Netherlands by 38 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England have played 3 matches in the tournament where they won one and lost 2, while, the Proteas lost one and won 2.

England vs South Africa: Head-to-head England and South Africa have faced each other in 69 ODI matches, where England won 30, while South Africa won 33. 5 matches were tied and one ended up with no result.

Looking at the World Cup encounters, both teams faced each other in 7 matches, where England won 4 and South Africa won 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs South Africa Probable XIs England: DJ Malan, HC Brook, JE Root, MM Ali, LS Livingstone, Chris Woakes, JM Bairstow, Jos Buttler (C), AU Rashid, Mark Wood, RJW Topley

South Africa: HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma (C), DA Miller, AK Markram, M Jansen, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, L Ngidi, T Shamsi, K Rabada, KA Maharaj

Weather prediction No threat of rain in Mumbai on Saturday and the temperature is predicted to be 34°C around noon, gradually cooling to 30°C as the match concludes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pitch report As per experts, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium pitch will most probably benefit batters and is recognised for favouring fast bowlers. Though it primarily leans towards being a batsman-friendly pitch. So the team winning the toss may opt to bat first.

England vs South Africa: When, where, and how to watch The England vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

