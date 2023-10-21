LIVE UPDATES

England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: South Africa defeat England by 229 runs

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 09:49 PM IST

England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: South Africa handed over England their biggest defeat in ODI cricket as they thrashed the defending champions by 229 runs. England has slipped to the 9th rank on the points table. Catch LIVE updates here