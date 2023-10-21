England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: South Africa defeated England by 229 runs to secure their third victory in the ICC World Cup 2023. Heinrich Klaasen played a wonderful innings while Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee displayed the magical of their bowling.
Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada continue clinching England's wickets to keep pressure on England batting. England seem to be collapsing under pressure and all main batters of defending champions are back to the pavilion.
Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen provided South Africa with early wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to put them in control. Ben Stokes has joined opener Dawid Malan in the chase and England need a partnership here.
Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan began the 400 run chase for England and they need to increase the run rate from the first over. Lungi Ngidi is leading South African attack and will try to early wickets to increase the pressure on England.
Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen played in a wonderful partnership to put 399/7 on the South African scoreboard after 50 overs. Gus Atkinson bowled a good final over to provide some relief for England but every bowler from the defending champions has been very expensive today.
Recce Topley and Adil Rashid provided England with regular wickets to avoid any big partnerships in the game. Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen stabilised the innings after early wicket of Quinton de Kock.
England won the toss and elected to bat first at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The last time a World Cup match was played at the Wankhede was in 2011, when India lifted the trophy by defeating Sri Lanka.
Both England and South Africa suffered humiliating defeats in their last outings against Afghanistan and the Netherlands respectively, and will be looking for a win in this encounter to put the humiliation behind them.
England, who picked up their only win of the tournament against Bangladesh, will be looking to get back to winning ways and escape the shadow of their 69-run defeat to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to recapture their dominant form prior to their heartbreaking 38-run defeat to the Netherlands. The Proteas batsmen had looked in good touch prior to the Netherlands game, but their inability to chase down a target of 246 runs must have raised some questions about their ability to go after big scores.
South Africa and England's position on the points table:
Reigning champions England have lost two of their three ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches and currently sit in 6th position on the points table with just 2 points and a net run rate of -0.84.
South Africa, on the other hand, remain in the top four of the points table with two solid wins over Sri Lanka and Australia. Temba Bavuma's side are currently in 3rd place on the points table with a net run rate of +1.385.
England and South Africa Playing XI squad:
Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
South Africa Playing XI- Quinton de Kock(w/k), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
England vs South Africa: Key Highlights so far
1. Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen powered South African innings to 399/7
2. England openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan began 400-run chase
3. Lungi Ngidi striked early as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow and now Joe Root is on crease
4. Marco Jansen also took his first wicket early as he dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes is on crease now.
5. Marco Jansen clinched another wicket to dismiss Dawid Malan
6. Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ben Stokes
7. Gerald Coetzee clinched three wickets as he dismissed Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Adil Rashid
8. Lungi Ngidi dismissed David Willey
ENG vs SA Live: South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen won the title of Player of Match for his brilliant 109 runs innings against England bowlers. Heinrich Klaasen ensured that South Africa keeps the momentum in the final overs and finish with high score of 399 runs on the scoreboard. His century is the sixth fastest century in ICC World Cup which came on just 61 balls.
ENG vs SA Live: Keshav Maharaj clinched the final wicket to take South Africa to their 3rd victory in ICC World Cup 2023. This is the biggest defeat for England in ODI cricket as the Proteas trounced upon them by 229 runs. All thanks to Heinrich Klassen's 100 and magical bowling the Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.
ENG vs SA Live: One more expensive over for South Africa and the tail end batters are playing better than expectations. Both Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson are smashing back-to-back boundaries and playing with no fear in the game.
Mark Wood 36
Gus Atkinson 35
Kagiso Rabada 1/38 (6)
ENG vs SA Live: South Africa finally introduced Keshav Maharaj in form of spin, but Mark Wood continues to play big shots. 10 runs from the 20th over and England batters are getting too many lifelines for their final wicket. Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson are in 45 run partnership now for the last wicket.
ENG vs SA Live: Two lifelines for the tail-end batters and Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood are still batting on the crease trying the make whatever runs possible. This is expected to England's biggest defeat in ODI cricket and it will have a huge impact on the Net Run Rate (NRR), which plays a crucial role in final rankings.
ENG vs SA Live: Mark Wood smashed one FOUR and two SIXES against Marco Jansen to steal a 18-run over for England. But, South Africa seems to one wicket away from victory and Recee Topley doesn't seem to be in the mood of batting.
ENG vs SA Live: Lungi Ngidi got another wicket, all thanks to Kagiso Rabada's brilliant catch. David Willey is walking back to the pavilion and umpires are delaying drinks break as they think England will wrap up before that. This World Cup edition is turning out to be a nightmare for the defending champions and they have no clue to make a comeback in the tournament now.
ENG vs SA Live: Great over by Gerald Coetzee as he dismissed Adil Rashid. Gus Atkinson started well for England as he smashed 2 boundaries in rest of the over, but it remains to be seen how long England can pull this off as only 3 batters are remaining and they still need more than 300 runs to win this match.
ENG vs SA Live: One more wicket for Gerald Coetzee as he dismissed Adil Rashid and England is down to the last 3 wickets now. Gus Atkinson has joined the massive 400 run chase now and South African team has shown brilliant cricket today. They never allowed England to comeback in the game and were magical in batting, bowling and fielding.
ENG vs SA Live: Adil Rashid is opening his arms and trying some big shots against Kagiso Rabada, but South Africa is absolutely brilliant with fielding today.
ENG vs SA Live: David Willey and Adil Rashid are facing dangerous South African pacers who are pushing extra hard to end this early. Gerald Coetzee was expensive in the first over but made a good comeback and dismissed two dangerous batters.
In case England loose today, which is a more likely possibility, it's chances of qualification will reduce as from the 4 matches, they managed to win just 1.
ENG vs SA Live: Good over from pacer Kagiso Rabada who is looking to end England's collapsing innings early. David Willey and Adil Rashid are the batters on crease and it seems very unlikely that England can come back to this now, as all main batters are sitting in the dressing room.
South African recovered well from the upset against Netherlands while England didn't learn much from its upset against Afghanistan.
ENG vs SA Live: Gerald Coetzee striked twice in the same over as he dismissed Harry Brook. All England batters are back to the pavilion and spinner Adil Rashid is the new batter on the crease. It seems to be the matter of time now as England batters continues to suffer from bad form during this edition of ICC World Cup.
ENG vs SA Live: Gerald Coetzee recovered well from an expensive over as he dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler. South Africa maintain their control over the match and half of England batting is back to the dressing room now.
ENG vs SA Live: Maiden over by Kagiso Rabada and it looked like England player do not want to take any risks against Rabada.
ENG vs SA Live: Expensive over by Gerald Coetzee as he skipper Jos Buttler is looking in terrific form. England lost more wickets in the first powerplay but in terms of runs, they are ahead of South Africa. England is just one good partnership away to equalize the game again and nothing is sure shot in cricket.
Harry Brook 17
Jos Buttler 15
Gerald Coetzee 0/16 (1)
ENG vs SA Live: Kagiso Rabada clinched a crucial wicket of Ben Stokes but leaked some runs in the 9th over. England is loosing its control from the match and skipper Jos Buttler is on the crease now. South African pacers are looking in good form and must not make silly mistakes to ruin a certain win for them.
ENG vs SA Live: Another wicket for South Africa and Kagiso Rabada striked and dismissed dangerous Ben Stokes. England skipper Jos Buttler is on crease now and South Africa is tightening their grip on the match. Harry Brook is still looking is positive shape and may try to pull back his team.
ENG vs SA Live: England batters are slowly shedding that restricted game and their body language is looking more positive on the field. Marco Jansen is still bowling wonderfully well and keeping the ball on accurate length to put England batters under pressure.
Ben Stokes 5
Harry Brook 10
Marco Jansen 2/18 (4)
ENG vs SA Live: Tight start from Kagiso Rabada as he bowled on the accurate line and length. Ben Stokes and Harry Brookes are not attempting any big shots at the moment and relying more on good running between wickets, which seem to be a saner strategy at the current stage of the match.
Kagiso Rabada is known for his swing and he will also play a crucial role in South Africa's bowling attack.
ENG vs SA Live: One more successful over by Marco Jansen, who has displayed wonderful performance with batting also. England seems to be in trouble and Ben Stokes must partner with Harry Brooks to bring some stability to their innings. The batters must tread very cautiously for some overs and try to settle on crease.
ENG vs SA Live: Marco Jansen clinched his second wicket of the day as he dismissed in form Dawid Malan to increase the pressure on England. England batting seem to collapsing as the wickets continue to fall. Harry Brook is the new batter on ground and Ben Stokes have to show his magic today if they want any chance in the match and eventually in ICC World Cup 2023.
ENG vs SA Live: Another great over from pacer Lungi Ngidi and the bowlers are successful in creating that required pressure on England batting. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen are bowling almost on the same line to keep the batters under leash.
ENG vs SA Live: Another wicket down for England as Joe Root is dismiised on 2 runs and now England seems to be in trouble. Great bowling by Marco Jansen and South Africa is looking completely in control of the game now. Ben Stokes is the new batter on the field and the batter is welcomed with huge cheer on the ground.
ENG vs SA Live: Lungi Ngidi delivered what he wanted and Jonny Bairstow, who was looking explosive today is walking back to the pavilion. South Africa has got the early wicket and this will increase the pressure on England, who are chasing a big target.
In form Joe Root is on crease and he must stabilise the innings and build a good partnership with Dawid Malan to take the score forward.
ENG vs SA Live: Good over from pacer Marco Jansen as he didn't let England batters move much to try many big shots. Dawid Malan smashed one FOUR and tried another, but skipper Aiden Markram was wonderful with the fielding there. On the last ball, Dawid Malan was found before the wickets, but umpire was not intrested. Wicket keeper convinced Aiden Markram to go to third umpire, who settled with Umpire's call
ENG vs SA Live: Lungi Ngidi kept the bowling tight in the first over, but Jonny Bairstow still managed to slam a beautiful SIX on the on side. Good start from both teams and South Africa knows that Jonny Bairstow has struggled in the tournament so far.
ENG vs SA Live: England openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan are on crease for the 400-run chase. The batters need to attack from the first ball and provide their team with solid start in the high run chase. Lungi Ngidi is leading the South African attack with the new ball and he will definitely go for some early wickets to put more pressure on England.
South Africa
Quinton de Kock 4
Reeza Hendricks 85
Rassie van der Dussen 60
Aiden Markram 42
Heinrich Klaasen 109
David Miller 5
Marco Jansen* 75
Gerald Coetzee 3
Keshav Maharaj* 1
ENG vs SA Live: Heinrich Klassen and Marco Jansen accelerated South African innings to 399/7 after 50 overs. This is highest score against England in ICC Men's World Cup and in case England wants any chance in this match, they must strike from the first ball. This is a crucial match for England and in case they loose today, every next game will be a must-win game for them and they are yet to face many big opponents.
ENG vs SA Live: Gus Atkinson bowled a sharp delivery to dismiss Heinrich Klassen, but this seems too late for England. Heinrich Klassen is walking back to pavilion after scoring 109 runs and completely destroying England bowlers. Gus Atkinson is bolwing the final over well and has not given any boundaries in the first 4 balls of the last over.
ENG vs SA Live: Marco Jansen destroyed Recce Topley's 49th over as he smashed 3 SIXES in the over. The last few overs has been completely controlled by South Africa and England has no clue how to respond to this terrific batting. Heinrich Klassen was looking in some discomfort, so Marco Jansen decided to take some load off his shoulders
ENG vs SA Live: Marco Jansen is playing on number 5 and did not disappoint his team as he slammed a beautiful half-century in 35 balls. The South African played entered the crease when wickets were falling at regular intervals and he slammed 3 FOURS and 3 SIXES to take the South African score forward.
ENG vs SA Live: With back-to-back boundaries, South African batter Heinrich Klassen slammed his century on just 61 balls. The batter has displayed absolute class today and slammed 11 FOURS and 4 SIXES to reach the milestone.
Marco Jansen is also playing his role well and giving strikes to Heinrish Klassen and also stealing some boundaries in the middle.
ENG vs SA Live: South African batter Heinrich Klassen has been very explosive today, but the heat in Wankhede Stadium is putting him under some discomfort. The fatigue is visible on his body language, but the batter is still smashing BIG SIXES and has now reached 96.
England bowlers are looking clueless against Heinrich Klassen
ENG vs SA Live: David Willey is chasing wickets, but leaking too many runs in the process. He started the 46th over with a NO BALL on which Heinrich Klaasen slammed a massive SIX. Then he also bowled a wide, and then Marco Jansen smashed another beautiful SIX. David Willey is turning very expensive today and the scoreboard is running rapidly.
ENG vs SA Live: Better over from pacer Mark Wood, who has been very expensive today. Marco Jansen is supporting Heinrich Klaasen, but as Klaasen looks in some fatigue, Marco Jansen is also opening his arms and smashing boundaries.
England needs some wickets in these final overs as both batters are set on the crease now and they will keep punishing bowlers unless wickets are taken to put them under pressure.
Heinrich Klaasen 82
Marco Jansen 26
Mark Wood 0/61 (6)
ENG vs SA Live: The partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen has crossed 50 runs. Heinrich Klaasen is slamming back-to-back boundaries and targeting both pacers and spinners. He is playing on 81 and may soon reach his century, if he keeps playing like this.
Heinrich Klaasen is playing with a strike rate of almost 160 and he is going to create many problems for England.
ENG vs SA Live: What a massive six by Heinrich Klaasen on spinner Adil Rashid first ball. The batter is showing impressive batting today and looks committed to take South Africa to a big score. 12 runs from the 43rd over and South Africa needs more big overs to finish with a good score.
England must target Heinrich Klaasen wicket at this stage and keep pressure on the South African batting to restrict the flow of runs.
ENG vs SA Live: South African batter Heinrich Klaasen slammed his half-century and fared very well amid falling wickets on regular intervals. Heinrich Klaasen need to stay on the crease for the final overs in order to push the final score to high.
Marco Jansen must support the batter and should not give his wicket, which might put Heinrich Klaasen under pressure.
South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen 45
Marco Jansen 8
England bowling
Recce Topley 3/33 (6)
David Willey 0/43 (8)
Joe Root 0/48 (6)
Gus Atkinson 0/35 (7)
Mark Wood 0/53 (5)
Adil Rashid 2/40 (8)
ENG vs SA Live: England make a bowling change with Gus Atkinson replacing David Willey. Willey had left the ground with the physio after suffering cramps in the humid conditions at Wandekhede.
Marco Jansen 3 (6)
Heinrich Klaasen 43 (34)
ENG vs SA Live: Another wicket for Topley as David Miller departs on 5. Miller looked to drive the ball down the off side for the second boundary of the over, only to give the ball straight to Ben Stokes at cover.
SA at 243/5 after 36.3 overs
Heinrich Klaasen 40 (31)
ENG vs SA Live: Klaasen hits a boundary off the last ball of Willey's over. The left-hander looks in some trouble as he falls on the ground right after delivering the last ball.
David Miller 1 (3)
Heinrich Klaasen 40 (31)
ENG vs SA Live: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram departs on a score of 42 as Reece Topley gets his second wicket of the match. Jonny Bairstow manages to hold on to the catch fumbling close to the boundary.
Markram 42 (44)
Klaasen 35 (28)
ENG vs SA Live: Reece Topley makes a comeback in the bowling attack after getting injured at the start of the innings. Topley bowls a wide down the leg side to start, followed by a straighter delivery to Markram.
ENG vs SA Live: 50-run partnership between Klaasen and Markram in quick time. The partnership between the two right-handers is beginning to look worrying for England as the Proteas set their sights on a 350-run target.
Aiden Markram 38 (38)
Heinrich Klaasen 23 (19)
ENG vs SA Live: Mark Wood has a tough day, going at the rate of over 9 runs/ over in his 4 overs. Klaasen and Markram continue to keep a steady run rate with the aim of posting over 350 total at the batter-friendly conditions at the Wankhede stadium.
Aiden Markram 31 (32)
Heinrich Klaasen 19 (16)
England vs South Africa Live: Adil Rashid looks to take wickets for England as he lowers his speed and bowls flighted deliveries against the two right-handers. Meanwhile, Markram looks to up the ante, in order to ensure his team's total goes over 350.
Aiden Markram 28 (29)
Heinrich Klaasen 13 (13)
