England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
Day 2 Highlights :
Rain Stoppage: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
Wet Ground Condition: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
Lunch: England 22/0 in 4.0 overs
Referral 1 (6.1 ovs): DW Lawrence against Sri Lanka (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL: 3)
Referral 2 (6.3 ovs): Sri Lanka against B Duckett (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, SL: 3)
England 51/2 in 11.0 overs
England 100/3 in 19.0 overs
4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 58 balls between J Root (42) and H Brook (7)
Drinks: England 125/4 in 25.3 overs
H Brook 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 59 balls (4x4) (0x6)
5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between J Smith (21) and H Brook (28)
Tea: England 176/4 in 37.0 overs
England 200/5 in 43.2 overs
Drinks: England 221/5 in 51.2 overs
J Smith 3rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 80 balls (3x4) (1x6)
6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between J Smith (27) and C Woakes (25)
England 250/6 in 59.4 overs
Bad Light: England 259/6 in 61.0 overs
Stumps: England 259/6 in 61.0 overs
