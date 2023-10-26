England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: Chasing a target of 157 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 26 October, Sri Lanka defeated the defending champions England by 8 wickets, with 146 balls remaining.
This is Sri Lanka's fifth consecutive win over England in World Cup matches, which means this has been the result of this particular fixture for the past 20 years.
Batting second, Sri Lanka lost two quick wickets of Kusal Parera and Kusal Mendis, but Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*) and Pathum Nissanka (77*) built a strong partnership and defeated England by 8 wickets. For England, the only successful bowler was David Willey who took the two wickets.
Earlier in the day, after winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler decided to bat first, but the wickets kept on falling for the team. Apart from Ben Stokes (43) and Jonny Bairstow (30), no other batter from England could last long on crease. And all the wickets collapsed in 33.2 overs. Englnd could only score 156 runs.
For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara took 3 wickets, Kasun Rajitha and Angelo Mathews picked 2 wickets each and Maheesh Theekshana clinched one wicket.
Lahiru Kumara is named Player of the Match for his figures of 3 for 35.
England's World Cup journey has been turbulent and disappointing, with just one win in their first four matches. The situation is such now that they will now have to win all remaining five games and hope for a favorable net run rate. Their aggressive batting approach hasn't yielded results, and their bowlers have struggled to contain opponents. Sri Lanka, too, faces a similar predicament, with Kusal Mendis' recent dip in form affecting the 1996 champions' campaign.
In their last 10 meetings, England, led by Buttler, secured six victories over Sri Lanka, who managed only two wins. Sri Lanka has enlisted veteran Angelo Mathews to replace Matheesha Pathirana, with Mathews having played just three matches in the past two and a half years.
The upcoming clash between Sri Lanka and England at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be high-scoring, following the trend of recent matches where teams have amassed substantial runs. Previously, in Bengaluru, Australia (five-time champions) and Pakistan (1992 winners) combined for an impressive 672 runs in 95.3 overs.
Live England vs Sri Lanka Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Key highlights
1. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first
2. England openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawin Malan began the innings for their team
3. Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha led the pace attack for Sri Lanka
4. England openers are looking in terrific form and smashing big shots against Sri Lankan bowlers
5. Angelo Mathews dismissed Dawid Malan to provide first breakthrough to the team
6. Poor coordination between England players and Joe Root is run-out
7. Kasun Rajitha dismissed Jonny Bairstow
8. Another wicket down for England as pacer Lahiru Kumara dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler
9. Lahiru Kumara strikes again and this time Liam Livingstone is walking back to pavilion
10. The defending champions are all-out on a score 156 runs. Now Sri Lanka will have to score 157 to chase.
England Innings:
1. England strikes early as David Willy picks up two early wickets of Parera (4) and Mendis (11)
2. Sri Lanka completes 50 runs in 8.5 overs (53 balls)
3. Sri Lanka completes 100 runs in 16.2 overs (98 balls)
4. P Nissanka completes 50 off 54 balls (6 x 4, 1 x 6)
5. 3rd Wicket between 100 runs Nissanka-Samarawickrama in 94 balls
6. S Samarawickrama completes 50 off 44 balls (4 x 4, 1 x 6)
7. Sri Lanka complete 150 runs in 24.4 overs (148 balls)
8. Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets, with 146 balls remaining.
9. SL's Lahiru Kumara is named Player of the Match for his figures of 3 for 35.
10. This is SL's fifth consecutive win over England in World Cup matches, which means this has been the result of this particular fixture for the past 20 years.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Lahiru Kumara is named Player of the Match for his figures of 3 for 35. He said, as quoted by Hotstar, "I'm very happy with my performance, I've worked really hard for it. I didn't do much different from the Australia game, that was an off-day, I just worked hard and it worked out today. As for Angelo, he has a lot of experience, he helped me a lot at mid-off. It was really great to have him back. The plan was to hit the middle overs with discipline, we stuck to the plan and were rewarded with wickets."
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Keeping the run rate steady and partnership going on, both Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*), Pathum Nissanka (77*) help SL beat England by 8 wickets, with 146 balls remaining.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Woakes brought back into attack. 150-up for SL are at 152/2 in 25 overs. Need 5 runs to win.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Moeen Ali continues his attack. Sri Lankan batters are trying finish the things off fast, as Samarawickram hits back to back boundraies. 11 runs from the over. SL at 146/2 in 24 overs and need 11 from 26 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Willey brought back intop attack as Sri Lanka paces to achive the 157 target. Meanwhile Samarawickrama completes his half-century. SL at 135/2 in 23 overs and need 22 runs from 27 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Moeen Ali continues his attack. 5 runs from the over. SL at 129/2 in 22 overs and need 28 from 28 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Liam Livingstone continues into attack. Gives away only 6 runs. SL at 124/2 in 21 overs and need 33 from 29 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Desperately looking for wickets, Buttler brings in most trusted bowler Moeen Ali into attack. 5 runs from the over. SL at 118/2 in 20 overs and need 39 from 30 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Liam Livingstone brought back into attack. Gives away only 3 runs. SL at 113/2 in 19 overs and need 44 from 31 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Mark Wood continues his attack. Nisaanka sends the balls to boundary in the fourth delivery and with this, completes his half century. Sri Lanka need 47 runs from 32 overs. SL at 110/2 in 18 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Change of bowler by Buttler post Drinks break as he brings Liam Livingstone. Samarawickrama welcomes him with a boundary and 100-runs comes up for Sri Lanka. SL at 103/2 in 17 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Mark Wood continues his attack. Nisaanka sends the balls to boundary, by clattering out through the leg-side. Gives away just 6 runs. SL at 95/2 in 16 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Adil Rashid continues his spell. Controls his line and lenght, but Samarawickrama hits a SIX in the fifth ball of the over. SL at 87/2 in 15 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Mark Wood continues his attack. Gives away just 3 runs. SL at 75/2 in 14 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Adil Rashid continues his spell. Controls his line and lenght and gives away just 3 runs. SL at 72/2 in 13 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Change of bowlers, as Buttler brings in Mark Wood to attack. Samarawickrama welcomes Wood with a FOUR. SL score 69/2 in 12 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Adil Rashid continues his spell. This time, Nissanka hits a FOUR. Gives away 8 runs in the 11th over. SL at 64/2 in 11 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Willey continues his spell as Sri Lankan batters continues to keep the runs flowing. Samarawickrama hits a boundary in the fifth over. Gives away 5 runs in the 8th over. SL at 56/2 in 10 overs need 101 runs from 40 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Change of bowler by skipper Buttler, as he brings in Adil Rashid. Meanwhile, Nissanka hits a MASSIVE SIX, bringing 50 runs for Sri Lanka. SL at 51/2 in 9 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Willey continues his spell after taking two wickets in this previous overs. Gives away 5 runs in the 8th over. SL at 43/2 in 8 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Woakes continues his spell and attacks Nissanka, but Sri Lankan batter hits back to back boundaries. Sl at 38/2 in 7 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: After departing Parera in the second over, Willey dismissed Kusal Mendis in the 6th over, as Buttler completes a good catch. Samarawickrama enters the crease and open his innings with a boundary. SL at 29/2 in 6 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Woakes delivers an excellent over, giving away on 2 runs. SL at 23/1 in 5 overs
After England's batters disappointed with their part in the first innings, the bowlers are trying to cover that up by showing excellent piece of bowling. However, Mendis is in no mood to keep the run rate slip and hits a FOUR on the 5th ball of Willey's second over.
SL at 21/1 in 4 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Woakes continues his spell and Mendis keeps the run-rate going on after Sri Lanka lost an early wicket of Kusal Parera to David Willey. Sl at 15/1 in 3 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: England strikes early as Willey departed Perera in the fifth ball of the second over. Kusal Mendis enters crease and open his innings with a FOUR. SL at 13/1 in 2 overs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Stonking straight drive! Nissanka hits a FOUR to open his innings, as SL chase 157 runs to win the match. SL score 5/0 runs in first over.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana clinched the final wicket as Sri Lanka bowled out England on just 156 runs. Nothing went in favor of England today, as only Ben Stokes displayed some effort and his 43 run innings is the only factor which helped England to cross 150 runs.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: David Willey is smashing some boundaries to push the England's score higher, but Sri Lanka need just one wicket to finish the innings of defending champions. Sri Lankan bowlers did everything right today and they don't want to loose much runs with the final batters.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Even luck doesn't seem to be on the side of England as Adil Rashid was dismissed on the non-strikers end due to the game awareness of Kusal Mendis. England is down to its last wicket and Mark Wood is on the crease. The tail-end batters of England played well against South Africa and something similar is needed today as England want to finish with maximum runs it can get.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Finally, Sri Lanka removed the last threat from the crease as Ben Stokes walked back to pavilion. After playing slow in some overs, Ben Stokes attempted to go big against Lahiru Kumara, who has been absolutely phenomenal today. The collapse of England batting order continues and Adil Rashid is on crease on number 10.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Ben Stokes has changed his game in the previous few overs and is currently playing with caution. Sri Lanka is testing him with weak balls, but the batter is not falling in the trap, and relying more on singles and doubles in the game.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Ben Stokes has good experience of batting with tailend batters and he must provide some wisdom to David Willey, so that he doesn't give his wickets and England manages to play all 50 overs. Sri Lanka on the other hand will try to entice David Willey with some loose deliveries expecting the batter to try big shots and loose his wicket.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Ben Stokes is still looking strong on the innings as he is playing risky shots and trying to increase the run rate. David Willey is playing very cautiously and trying to keep Ben Stokes on strike. Sri Lankan batters must target David Willey and he may soon give his wicket. Kusal Mendis is changing the bowlers rapidly to get more and more wickets.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: One more valuable over from Angelo Mathews, who has been brilliant today in both bowling and fielding. England can still reach a fightable score and their bowlers have the ability to defend low targets. Ben Stokes has a big responsibility here, and he must take his team towards a defendable score.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Wonderful catch by Sadeera Samarawickrama and the third umpire to some time to confirm it, but he concluded it as a clean catch and Chris Woakes is walking back to pavilion. England's collapse continues and David Willey is the new batter on the crease.
Ben Stokes is still on the crease and he has ability to pull back England from here but the players from other must support the former skipper.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Soft dismissal for Moeen Ali as he just moved his bat standing on the same position. The ball went straight in the hands of Kusal Perara and England lost its 6th wicket. Another wicket for Angelo Mathews as Sri Lankan batters continue to dominate.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Tight over from Kasun Rajitha, who bowled as per Ben Stokes movements on the crease. This is a mistake Ben Stokes is committing repeatedly as is playing aggressively and revealing his shot selection in advance- making things easy for the bowler. Moeen Ali on the other hand is more calm in his batting and looking for weak balls to smash boundaries.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Ben Stokes is batting like a rookie batter and trying to create shots without the need. He is getting some boundaries in the process, but control is not visible in the batting of Ben Stokes today. Sri Lankan bowlers are bowling confidently and not changing their line and length even after getting some boundaries.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: England batters are finding back their flare in the match as they target gaps to smash boundaries. Moeen Ali is also looking dangerous as he smashed two FOURs in the 22nd over. Ben Stokes is still not looking that comfort bale on crease, but the batter has a clear objective to not give his wicket.
Ben Stokes 26
Moeen Ali 13
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Ben Stokes smashed one boundary to release some pressure and Sri Lanka must understand that they can't loose their grip. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have a ability to take England innings at least to a fightable score and that's what England needs today.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Another close call for England as umpire gave OUT to the LBW appeal against Ben Stokes. The batter took an immediate review and the ultra-edge showed that bat was involved. Third umpire asked the on ground umpire to changes his decision to NOT OUT and England's team took a sigh of relief.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Another successful over by Lahiru Kumara as the pacer use his speed to beat England batters. Ben Stokes is playing a very cautious innings and understands the value of a partnership at current stage. Sri Lanka must aim for his wicket to eliminate any chances of England's comeback.
Ben Stokes 13
Moeen Ali 3
Lahiru Kumara 2/16 (4)
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara striked again and this time he dismissed Liam Livingstone. England batters have no clue how they should handle Sri Lankan bowling and the wickets continue to fall. The changes made by Sri Lanka today are working for them and nothing seems to be working for the defending champions.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: England has some depth in batting and Ben Stokes is the player who can still pick up the game from the current stage. Liam Livingstone has also displayed his potential, but he must slow down from his natural pace today and build a partnership with Ben Stokes to stabilise England's innings.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: England batting is again collapsing under pressure as Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler, who played a really poor shot. Liam Livingstone is the new batter on the crease, while Ben Stokes is witnessing the collapse from the other end. Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis is consulting with his senior players and that seem to be working for them.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: England skipper Jos Buttler is in a tough spot as the team needs a partnership at a current stage and wickets are falling on regular intervals. England is in desperate need to a partnership and that's the only way they can recover in this match.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Another wicket for Sri Lanka and England seems in trouble now as opener Jonny Bairstow is walking back to the pavilion. Kasun Rajitha bowled a beautiful delivery to grab this wicket and England skipper Jos Buttler is the new batter on the crease. England is coming from defeat in its previous two matches and that is visible in their body language.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: Another good over for Sri Lanka as England batters still hoping to get some big shots. Sri Lankan players are also looking great in fielding today and giving that extra effort to save some runs for their bowlers.
England vs Sri Lanka Live: England batters are trying to hit some powerful shots, but poor timing is not giving them any boundaries. Sri Lanka bowlers are finding their line better now and fielding camp is also looking in good spirits. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow must build a good partnership here and try not falling in the trap laid by Sri Lankan bowlers.
