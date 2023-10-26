ENG vs Sri Lanka Highlights World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Nissanka help SL beat England by 8 wickets

1 min read . 26 Oct 2023

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: After Sri Lanka bowls out England on 156 runs, England strikes by departing Parera and Mendis. However, SL beat England by 8 wickets.