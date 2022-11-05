England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Updates: Sri Lanka at 89/3 in 12 overs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Lanka vs England Match Live Updates: It's Sri Lanka vs England - at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday at 1:30 pm (IST). The England cricket team will square off against Sri Lanka in the final Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage. Today's match will decide the second semi-finalist from the hotly contested group. So far, New Zealand has become the first team to book a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, England is yet to play their last game, and victory for them over Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see them through -- at the expense of their Ashes rivals.

England opener Alex Hales said earlier Friday that they would not be taking Sri Lanka lightly, but his side is in a buoyant mood.