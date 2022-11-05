England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Updates: Sri Lanka at 89/3 in 12 overs

Sri Lanka vs England Match Live Updates: It's Sri Lanka vs England - at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday at 1:30 pm (IST). The England cricket team will square off against Sri Lanka in the final Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage. Today's match will decide the second semi-finalist from the hotly contested group. So far, New Zealand has become the first team to book a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2022.
However, England is yet to play their last game, and victory for them over Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground will see them through -- at the expense of their Ashes rivals.
England opener Alex Hales said earlier Friday that they would not be taking Sri Lanka lightly, but his side is in a buoyant mood.
05 Nov 2022, 02:28 PM IST
Pathum Nissanka completes his 50 in 33 balls
A brilliant half-century by Pathum Nissanka in 33 balls
05 Nov 2022, 02:27 PM IST
Sri Lanka scores 89/3 in 12 overs
Pathum Nissanka 50 (33)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 2 (5)
Bowling
Liam Livingstone* 0/16 (2)
Ben Stokes 1/13 (2)
05 Nov 2022, 02:24 PM IST
Sri Lanka scores 84/3 in 11 overs
Pathum Nissanka 47 (30)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0 (2)
Bowling
Ben Stokes* 1/13 (2)
Moeen Ali 0/5 (1)
05 Nov 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Charith Asalanka dismissed by Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes takes his first wicket, Charith Asalanka back to pavilion
05 Nov 2022, 02:18 PM IST
Sri Lanka scores 80/2 in 10 overs
Pathum Nissanka 46 (29)
Charith Asalanka 5 (6)
Bowling
Moeen Ali* 0/5 (1)
Sam Curran 1/17 (2)
05 Nov 2022, 02:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka scores 78/2 in 9.3 overs
Pathum Nissanka 45 (27)
Charith Asalanka 4 (5)
Bowling
Sam Curran 1/17 (2)
Moeen Ali 0/3 (0.3)
05 Nov 2022, 02:07 PM IST
Sam Curran dismisses Dhananjaya de Silva
Sam Curran takes out dangerous looking Dhananjaya de Silva
05 Nov 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka has scored 54/1 in 6 overs
Pathum Nissanka 32(20)
Dhananjaya de Silva 2(2)
05 Nov 2022, 01:57 PM IST
Sri Lanka has scored 52/1 in 5 overs
Pathum Nissanka 31(16)
Dhananjaya de Silva 1(1)
05 Nov 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Sri Lanka has scored 39/1 in 4 overs
Sri Lanka loses first wicket in form of Kusal Mendis, caught by Livingstone bowled by Chris Woakes
05 Nov 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka brings in Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan
Sri Lanka made one change from the team which defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the last game, bringing in fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan.
05 Nov 2022, 01:21 PM IST
England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup: Pitch report
As per CricTracker, the SCG has proved to be beneficial for batting in the tournament so far. The pitch has been headache for pace bowlers.
05 Nov 2022, 01:21 PM IST
Probable playing 11 for Sri Lanka vs England T20 WC 2022:
England:
According to CricTracker, the following are part of playing-XI from England's side: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka:
From Sri Lanka's side: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
05 Nov 2022, 01:20 PM IST
England vs Sri Lanka match details:
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) stadium
Telecast and Live streaming: Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar