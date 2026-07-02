ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: South Africa Women win toss, opt to bowl

ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: England Women will face South Africa Women in a blockbuster semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval. England have dominated the tournament so far and remain unbeaten. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s comeback adds experience and all-round strength. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been in red-hot form at the top, and Sophie Ecclestone continues to control games with the ball. South Africa have history against England in T20 World Cup semis and possess dangerous match-winners in Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. Expect a high-quality, high-stakes contest under lights. The winner will advance to the final against Australia.
England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Dane van Niekerk/Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
The toss is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the T20 World Cup match between England Women and South Africa Women.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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