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ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: South Africa Women win toss, opt to bowl

ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: England Women head into the clash unbeaten and on home soil. The return of Nat Sciver-Brunt gives them extra firepower. South Africa carry the threat of past semi-final upsets and will rely on Marizanne Kapp and their pace attack.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated2 Jul 2026, 10:35:41 PM IST
ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score
ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score(AFP)

ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: England Women will face South Africa Women in a blockbuster semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval. England have dominated the tournament so far and remain unbeaten. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s comeback adds experience and all-round strength. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been in red-hot form at the top, and Sophie Ecclestone continues to control games with the ball. South Africa have history against England in T20 World Cup semis and possess dangerous match-winners in Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. Expect a high-quality, high-stakes contest under lights. The winner will advance to the final against Australia.

England vs South Africa: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Dane van Niekerk/Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

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2 Jul 2026, 10:35:41 PM IST

England Women vs South Africa Women 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: Toss update

South Africa Women win toss and opt to bowl.

2 Jul 2026, 10:13:30 PM IST

England Women vs South Africa Women 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: Toss and match timings

The toss is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

2 Jul 2026, 09:56:01 PM IST

England Women vs South Africa Women 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the T20 World Cup match between England Women and South Africa Women.

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