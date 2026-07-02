ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: South Africa Women win toss, opt to bowl

ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Score: England Women will face South Africa Women in a blockbuster semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval. England have dominated the tournament so far and remain unbeaten. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s comeback adds experience and all-round strength. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been in red-hot form at the top, and Sophie Ecclestone continues to control games with the ball. South Africa have history against England in T20 World Cup semis and possess dangerous match-winners in Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. Expect a high-quality, high-stakes contest under lights. The winner will advance to the final against Australia.

England vs South Africa: Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Dane van Niekerk/Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba