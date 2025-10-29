Live Updates

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: South Africa aim to make first final entry; toss coming up soon in Guwahati

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: After exiting the semifinal four times, South Africa will be aiming to be fifth-time lucky as they take on England in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Oct 2025, 02:24:29 PM IST
ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt.
ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt.(AFP)

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: South Africa will be looking for their maiden entry into an ICC Women's World Cup final when the Proteas take on England in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. England have finished second on the points table after the league stage while South Africa ended the round-robin stage at third spot. The ENG-W vs SA-W first semifinal will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG-W vs SA-W 1st semifinal?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The England women vs South Africa women first semifinal will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of ENG-W vs SA-W 1st semifinal will be available on JioStar app and website.

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st semifinal probable XIs

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Follow updates here:
29 Oct 2025, 02:24:29 PM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE: Sophie Ecclestone is likely to play

The good news for England is that Sophie Ecclestone is likely to play and is currently having a look at the surface. Toss coming up soon.

29 Oct 2025, 02:22:08 PM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE: Will Sophie Ecclestone play?

England's Sophie Ecclestone had injured her left shoulder in Vizag and bowled only four balls. Although, nothing was informed from the ECB, she might play in Guwahati as the pitch offers assistance to spinners.

29 Oct 2025, 02:11:04 PM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE: When and where to start?

29 Oct 2025, 02:10:50 PM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE: How England and South Africa fared so far?

England have finished second on the points table after the league stage while South Africa ended the round-robin stage at third spot

29 Oct 2025, 01:58:07 PM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between England and South Africa.

Cricket
