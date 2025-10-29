ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: South Africa aim to make first final entry; toss coming up soon in Guwahati

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st Semifinal LIVE Score: South Africa will be looking for their maiden entry into an ICC Women's World Cup final when the Proteas take on England in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. England have finished second on the points table after the league stage while South Africa ended the round-robin stage at third spot. The ENG-W vs SA-W first semifinal will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG-W vs SA-W 1st semifinal?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The England women vs South Africa women first semifinal will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of ENG-W vs SA-W 1st semifinal will be available on JioStar app and website.

ENG-W vs SA-W, 1st semifinal probable XIs

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba