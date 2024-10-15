England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women score after 6 overs is 34/2

England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women at 34/2 after 6 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
England Women
Maia Bouchier 14 (18)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 2 (4)
West Indies Women
Aaliyah Alleyne 0/2 (1)
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women at 32/2 after 5 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
England Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt 1 (2)
Maia Bouchier 13 (14)
West Indies Women
Zaida James 0/10 (2)
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Maia Bouchier is out and England Women at 31/2 after 4.4 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: OUT! run out (Deandra Dottin / Shemaine Campbelle).
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women at 29/1 after 4 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
England Women
Alice Capsey 0 (1)
Maia Bouchier 12 (11)
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews 1/8 (1)
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is out and England Women at 29/1 after 3.5 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: OUT! c Deandra Dottin b Hayley Matthews.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Danni Wyatt-Hodge smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . England Women at 27/0 after 3.2 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! Gets it through this time! Quicker, short again and outside off, Danni Wyatt-Hodge accepts the width on offer and crunches it past Deandra Dottin at point for a boundary.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women at 21/0 after 3 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
England Women
Maia Bouchier 11 (10)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 9 (8)
West Indies Women
Chinelle Henry 0/14 (2)
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Maia Bouchier smashed a Four on Chinelle Henry bowling . England Women at 21/0 after 2.6 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! First one of this game! Chinelle Henry goes full again and on middle, in the slot as well, begging to be hit. Maia Bouchier crouches low, gets under it and lofts it beautifully over mid on for a boundary. She timed it so well it almost went all the way.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women at 11/0 after 2 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
England Women
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 6 (6)
Maia Bouchier 4 (6)
West Indies Women
Zaida James 0/7 (1)
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women at 4/0 after 1 overs
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
England Women
Maia Bouchier 3 (4)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 1 (2)
West Indies Women
Chinelle Henry 0/4 (1)
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Dani Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Toss Update
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
England Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between England Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.