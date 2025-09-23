England's Ashes 2025-26 squad: Mark Wood returns after injury layoff, Ben Stokes expected to be fit before opener

Captain Ben Stokes is expected to be fit before the first Ashes 2025-26 Test against Australia as England announced their 16-member squad on Tuesday. Stokes, who sustained a shoulder injury that left him out of the fifth Test against India last month, is on his path to recovery. White-ball captain Harry Brook has been named as England vice-captain for the Ashes tour, replacing Ollie Pope.
Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Mark Wood.