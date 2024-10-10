England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook rewrite history in Test cricket, break these records against Pakistan in Multan

  • This was the first time since 1877 that two batters put 450 runs on the board as a pair for the fourth wicket.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10 Oct 2024, 06:17 PM IST
England's Joe Root (right) and Harry Brook run between the wickets during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
England’s Joe Root (right) and Harry Brook run between the wickets during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Ollie Pope's England cricket team scripted history on October 10 while playing against Shan Masood's Pakistan in Multan. The English players Joe Root and Harry Brook orchestrated a 454-run partnership on Day 4 of the first Test.

This was the first time since 1877 that two batters put 450 runs on the board as a pair for the fourth wicket. The previous record of 449-run partnership is named to Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh of Australia, who accumulated the score against West Indies in Hobart back in 2015.

Also Read | ‘Will get in really strong position if…,’ Joe Root lays out ENG plans for Day 3

Apart from this, Brook and Root's 454-run partnership is also the highest ever for a pair in Test cricket away from home, for any wicket.

Earlier, it was 451 by Australia against England at the Oval in 1934.

Root and Brook also registered the highest partnership against Pakistan, for any team at any wicket, in the process.

Among other records, Brook etched his name in cricketing history by smashing his maiden triple century in a breathtaking display of dominance. He scored 300 runs in just 310 deliveries, which included 28 fours and three sixes. He was later dismissed for 317.

Also Read | England to pay equal starting salary across domestic cricket from 2025

However, he surpassed Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old record in Multan where the Indian batter smashed 309 against Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan, Ist Test, Multan:

Batting first in the first innings, Pakistan posted a score of 556 runs, where Shan Masood (151), Salman Agha (104*) and Abdullah Shafique (102) scored their centuries. Also, Saud Shakeel (82) contributed to a great extent.

For England, Jack Leach picked three wickets, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two wickets each, while Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root clinched one wicket each.

In the first innings, England posted a mammoth score of 823 runs after losing 7 wickets and declared. Thanks to Harry Brooks' (317) triple century and Joe Root's (262) double century, along with the superb performance of Ben Duckett (84) and Zak Crawley (78), England smashed multiple records on Day 4.

Also Read | BCCI announces Team India’s fixture for 5-Test series against England in 2025

Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub took wickets for Pakistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal and Salman Agha clinched one wicket each.

In the second innings, Pakistan scored 152 off 6 wickets at the stumps. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse picked two wickets, while Chris Woakes and Jack Leach bagged one wicket each.

With agency inputs. 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsEngland’s Joe Root and Harry Brook rewrite history in Test cricket, break these records against Pakistan in Multan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.