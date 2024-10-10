Ollie Pope's England cricket team scripted history on October 10 while playing against Shan Masood's Pakistan in Multan. The English players Joe Root and Harry Brook orchestrated a 454-run partnership on Day 4 of the first Test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the first time since 1877 that two batters put 450 runs on the board as a pair for the fourth wicket. The previous record of 449-run partnership is named to Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh of Australia, who accumulated the score against West Indies in Hobart back in 2015.

Apart from this, Brook and Root's 454-run partnership is also the highest ever for a pair in Test cricket away from home, for any wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, it was 451 by Australia against England at the Oval in 1934.

Root and Brook also registered the highest partnership against Pakistan, for any team at any wicket, in the process.

Among other records, Brook etched his name in cricketing history by smashing his maiden triple century in a breathtaking display of dominance. He scored 300 runs in just 310 deliveries, which included 28 fours and three sixes. He was later dismissed for 317. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, he surpassed Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old record in Multan where the Indian batter smashed 309 against Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan, Ist Test, Multan: Batting first in the first innings, Pakistan posted a score of 556 runs, where Shan Masood (151), Salman Agha (104*) and Abdullah Shafique (102) scored their centuries. Also, Saud Shakeel (82) contributed to a great extent.

For England, Jack Leach picked three wickets, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two wickets each, while Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root clinched one wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first innings, England posted a mammoth score of 823 runs after losing 7 wickets and declared. Thanks to Harry Brooks' (317) triple century and Joe Root's (262) double century, along with the superb performance of Ben Duckett (84) and Zak Crawley (78), England smashed multiple records on Day 4.

Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub took wickets for Pakistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal and Salman Agha clinched one wicket each.

In the second innings, Pakistan scored 152 off 6 wickets at the stumps. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse picked two wickets, while Chris Woakes and Jack Leach bagged one wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.