England's tour of India: Full schedule, timing, updated squads and more
From Thursday, the Ashwin-Jadeja duet will be on show at the RGI Stadium, where the pitch is expected to turn and grip as the match moves towards its conclusion
India vs England Test Series: India's dominance at home over the last 12 years will be put through its most unique examination till date when Rohit Sharma's side faces a trend-defying England in the first match of what promises to be a stirring five-Test series from tomorrow. England was the last team to win a test series in India — back in 2012 under Alastair Cook. Since then, India is unbeaten at home — losing only three of 44 tests on home soil in the last 11 years.