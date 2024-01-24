England's tour of India: Full schedule, timing, updated squads and more

India vs England Test Series: India's dominance at home over the last 12 years will be put through its most unique examination till date when Rohit Sharma's side faces a trend-defying England in the first match of what promises to be a stirring five-Test series from tomorrow. England was the last team to win a test series in India — back in 2012 under Alastair Cook. Since then, India is unbeaten at home — losing only three of 44 tests on home soil in the last 11 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Thursday, the Ashwin-Jadeja duet will be on show at the RGI Stadium, where the pitch is expected to turn and grip as the match moves towards its conclusion.

England's tour of India: Full Schedule 25-29 January, First Test, Hyderabad 02-06 February, Second Test, Visakhapatnam 15-19 February, Third Test, Rajkot 23-28 February, Fourth Test, Ranchi 07-11 March, Fifth Test, Dharamsala England's tour of India: Squads India's Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

England (XI): Ben Stokes (Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Meanwhile, ahead of the first Test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that they are not interested in how their opposition is going to play.

England's tour of India: Timing The match starts at 9.30 AM.

Update on Pitch for the first India vs England Test India head coach Rahul Dravid is expecting the pitch for the first Test against England to be a "good one" but he also sees spin coming into play as the game goes on.

Ahead of the first Test starting here from Thursday, the 22-yard trampoline here spotted a dry look, especially from the good length area on either side of it.

“Hard one to say (nature of pitch). We will have a look once it (match) starts and figure it out. It looks a good one from what I've seen," Dravid began his statement during Tuesday’s media interaction in a rather mundane manner.

Then he added: “But may spin a little bit. How quickly and how fast, I'm not sure. But it might spin a little bit certainly as the game goes on."

