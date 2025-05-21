England's tour of West Indies: Jofra Archer ruled out of ODI series after thumb injury during IPL 2025

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England ODI series against West Indies after the England pacer sustained a thumb injury while playing for Rajasthan Royals during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Luke Wood will replace Archer in the England's ODI squad for the series starting on May 29.

“England Men's and Sussex pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Metro Bank ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury. He will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“Lancashire’s Luke Wood has been added to England’s ODI squad for the three-match series, which begins on 29 May at Edgbaston,” it added.

When did Jofra Archer get injured in IPL 2025? The right-arm pacer got injured during Rajasthan Royals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 4 while fielding. Although it looked minor at that point of time, the injury eventually ruled Archer out of Rajasthan Royals' game against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In 12 games, Archer took 11 wickets with a best of 3/25. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals finished their IPL 2025 campaign with a win over CSK on Tuesday. In 14 matches, the 2008 champions managed to emerge victorious on just four occasions.