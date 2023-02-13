England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan retires from cricket
- Morgan captained England in a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, while his 118 wins as skipper across the two formats is also a record.
Eoin Morgan, who captained England to a thrilling One Day International World Cup success in 2019, said on Monday he was retiring from all forms of cricket.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×