English all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive IPL player ever, breaks Ishan Kishan’s record1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
Curran broke cricketer Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for ₹15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians
NEW DELHI :All-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 15-year history.
The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping ₹18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions being held in Kerala for the 2023 season.
Curran broke cricketer Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for ₹15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.
“He is probably one of the best all-round players in the world, if not the best. He brings a good balance to our team," said Punjab Kings director Ness Wadia about Curran in a video put out by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.
The other big buys at the IPL 2023 were Cameron Green who was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.50 crore, while Chennai Super Kings bought English player Ben Stokes for ₹16.25 crore.
Among other notable pics, Shivam Mavi was bagged by Gujarat Titans for ₹6 crore, Joshua Little was sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹4.4 crore, Will Jacks was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.2 crore, while Mayank Dagar was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.8 crore.
Till 8:30 pm on Friday night, Punjab Kings had the highest player purse remaining with ₹12.2 crore in its kitty while Sunrisers Hyderabad also had about ₹6.55 crore remaining in its purse.
A total of 405 players were to go under the hammer on 23rd December, of which 273 are Indian players and 132 overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. ₹2 crore was the highest reserve price.
The Tata sponsored IPL 2023 is expected to begin March 2023 and will go on till the end of May.
