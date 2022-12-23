Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  English all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive IPL player ever, breaks Ishan Kishan’s record

English all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive IPL player ever, breaks Ishan Kishan’s record

1 min read . 09:37 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
English cricketer Sam Curran

Curran broke cricketer Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians

NEW DELHI :All-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 15-year history.

NEW DELHI :All-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 15-year history.

The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping 18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions being held in Kerala for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old English cricketer was bought for an eye-popping 18.5 crore by the Punjab Kings on the first day of the IPL auctions being held in Kerala for the 2023 season.

Curran broke cricketer Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.

Curran broke cricketer Ishan Kishan’s record who was picked last season for 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.

“He is probably one of the best all-round players in the world, if not the best. He brings a good balance to our team," said Punjab Kings director Ness Wadia about Curran in a video put out by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.

“He is probably one of the best all-round players in the world, if not the best. He brings a good balance to our team," said Punjab Kings director Ness Wadia about Curran in a video put out by the IPL’s official Twitter handle.

The other big buys at the IPL 2023 were Cameron Green who was sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore, while Chennai Super Kings bought English player Ben Stokes for 16.25 crore.

The other big buys at the IPL 2023 were Cameron Green who was sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore, while Chennai Super Kings bought English player Ben Stokes for 16.25 crore.

Among other notable pics, Shivam Mavi was bagged by Gujarat Titans for 6 crore, Joshua Little was sold to Gujarat Titans for 4.4 crore, Will Jacks was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.2 crore, while Mayank Dagar was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.8 crore.

Among other notable pics, Shivam Mavi was bagged by Gujarat Titans for 6 crore, Joshua Little was sold to Gujarat Titans for 4.4 crore, Will Jacks was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.2 crore, while Mayank Dagar was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.8 crore.

Till 8:30 pm on Friday night, Punjab Kings had the highest player purse remaining with 12.2 crore in its kitty while Sunrisers Hyderabad also had about 6.55 crore remaining in its purse.

Till 8:30 pm on Friday night, Punjab Kings had the highest player purse remaining with 12.2 crore in its kitty while Sunrisers Hyderabad also had about 6.55 crore remaining in its purse.

A total of 405 players were to go under the hammer on 23rd December, of which 273 are Indian players and 132 overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. 2 crore was the highest reserve price.

A total of 405 players were to go under the hammer on 23rd December, of which 273 are Indian players and 132 overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. 2 crore was the highest reserve price.

The Tata sponsored IPL 2023 is expected to begin March 2023 and will go on till the end of May.

The Tata sponsored IPL 2023 is expected to begin March 2023 and will go on till the end of May.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP