ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: England women vs India women probable playing XIs, how to watch on TV & online

Having won the first game by four wickets, India women will be aiming to seal the ODI series against England in the second game at the iconic Lord's - the venue that saw Indian men crumbling on the final day of the third Test a few days ago. Coming after a 3-2 victory to win their first-ever bilateral T20I series on English soil, the Indian women continued rich form in the first ODI, winning the game by four wickets.

Chasing 259 runs for victory, India rode on Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 62 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 48 to romp home in 48.2 overs. A win over England in the series, would be a big boost for India ahead of this year's Women's ODI World Cup to be jointly held by India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana moves to third spot in ICC T20I Rankings for batters

England women vs India women 2nd ODI predicted XIs England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, N Sree Charani

When is ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI taking place? The ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI will be played at Lord's in London on July 19. The England vs India match starts on 3:30 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will live telecast ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of India women's tour of England. Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) will live telecast the ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI.

Also Read | Confident India hope for Mandhana encore, Harmanpreet availability in 2nd T20I against England