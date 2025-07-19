ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: England women vs India women probable playing XIs, how to watch on TV & online

Having won the first game by four wickets, India women will be aiming to seal the ODI series against England in the second game at the iconic Lord's - the venue that saw Indian men crumbling on the final day of the third Test a few days ago. Coming after a 3-2 victory to win their first-ever bilateral T20I series on English soil, the Indian women continued rich form in the first ODI, winning the game by four wickets.
Chasing 259 runs for victory, India rode on Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 62 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 48 to romp home in 48.2 overs. A win over England in the series, would be a big boost for India ahead of this year's Women's ODI World Cup to be jointly held by India and Sri Lanka.
England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, N Sree Charani
The ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI will be played at Lord's in London on July 19. The England vs India match starts on 3:30 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes before.
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of India women's tour of England. Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil) will live telecast the ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI.
Sony LIV and FanCode are the streaming partners of India's tour of England. The ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI will be live streamed on Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.