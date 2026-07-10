ENG-W vs IND-W One-off Test: India vs England playing XIs, toss report, when and where to watch - All you need to know

142 years after Lord's cricket ground hosted is first-ever men's Test match, the iconic venue welcome both India women and England women for the first time in all whites, as both teams face-off in the one-off Test on Friday. For the unknown, women's Tests are generally played in four days with 100 overs per day, unlike the men who play five days of Test cricket.
The England vs India Test match is the 56th women's Test to be played in England. The previous 55 were played in 19 different venues. This will also be India's 11th Test match in England. In the previous 10, India won two, drew seven while the other one was abandoned.
Unlike in men, women's Test matches do not take place more often. Neither women cricketers have a World Test Championship like men. In fact, one-off women's Tests are accommodated within bilateral tours along with ODIs and T20Is. While England and Australia play women's Test more often, for India, a game in whites comes after a lengthy gaps.
When it comes to India, the gap is even more. Since 1976, Indian women have played a total of just 44 Tests. In fact, after 2014, India played a women's Test in 2021. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side played just a single Test in 2024 before playing their next two against Australia in 2026. The game against England at Lord's is India women's third in a year.
On Friday, India captain Harmanpreet won the toss and opted to bat first. Spinner Shree Charani made his Test debut for the visitors. For England, Alice Capsey and Mady Villiers are making their Test debuts. Nat Sciver-Brunt is also leading England women for the first time in Tests.
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is playing her 300th international game, third for the country after Mithali Raj (333) and Harmanpreet (374). Mandhana also became the youngest to play 300 internationals in women's cricket and 18th overall to achieve the milestone.
Meanwhile, this will the last international match for England opener Tammy Beaumont, who had already announced her retirement earlier this week.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer
In India, Sony Sports Network has got the broadcast rights for the India vs England Women's one-off Test. The India vs England women's one-off Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.