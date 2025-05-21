‘Enough…’: MS Dhoni told to move from CSK, make ‘peace’ with IPL retirement

IPL 2025: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni should retire from IPL after this season of the cash-rich league. Notably, 43-year-old Dhoni was retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions at a base price of ₹4 crore and was handed the franchise's captaincy after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury mid-season.

Speaking at an ESPNCricinfo programme, Bangar said, “I mean, it all boils down to MS, but if I were MS, I would say enough that, okay, I've played whatever I wanted to play. I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well, if there is any, if that was the motivation. But, you know, you move on, because maybe allow that by you being there. If you're thinking that the transition will happen fast, is this never an ideal time to pick, so you might as well have peace with the fact that, okay, even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own. Maybe it'll take a year longer, but I'm not going to be here for the entire cycle.”

MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 form MS Dhoni has struggled throughout this season of the IPL, much like his franchise. While the last few seasons established Dhoni's reputation as a 3–4 over batter capable of hitting big shots, he has not enjoyed the same success this year.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni has often pushed himself down the order, coming in to bat at number 9 on several occasions. This has led some to question his efficacy in the side. He has played 13 matches this season, amassing 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

The veteran batter remains one of the most successful captains in the league's history, having won five IPL titles for his team. However, as age has taken away much of his power-hitting ability, Dhoni may be tempted to retire at the end of this season.

