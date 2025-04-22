Eoin Morgan applauds Prasidh Krishnas impactful spell as GT cruise past KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' (GT) seamer Prasidh Krishna continues to impress in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, earning high praise from former England skipper Eoin Morgan for his rhythm, pace, and control--particularly in the crucial middle overs.

Krishna played a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' comprehensive 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), returning figures of 2/25 in his four-over spell. The performance helped him extend his lead at the top of the Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets in the tournament, four more than the next best.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Morgan highlighted Krishna's evolution as a bowler and his growing influence in key phases of the game.

"He's the Purple Cap holder at the moment, and his rhythm just keeps getting better," JioStar expert Morgan said.

"We know he has that extra bit of pace to work with, but you have to admire the strength he brings during the middle phase of the game," he added.

Morgan further emphasised Krishna's value to the team structure, particularly from a captain's point of view.

"As a captain, having a seamer who can make that kind of impact in the middle overs is absolutely priceless. He now finds himself with the most wickets in this year's tournament--by some margin, actually, by four," he said.

The former World Cup-winning captain also acknowledged Krishna's development across formats, lauding the fast bowler's recent rise in Indian cricket.

"It's great to see him growing as a player, evolving across formats, and now being rewarded with national honours as well," Morgan added.

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 114-run stand between Sudharsan (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) and Gill, who went to scored 90 in 55 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, served as a solid foundation for a big score. Then a 58-run stand between Gill and Jos Buttler (41* in 23 balls, with eight fours) took GT to 198/3 in their 20 overs.

Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got a wicket each for KKR.

During the run-chase, KKR, except for their skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six), failed to put up much of a fight as superb spells from Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Rashid Khan (2/25) reduced them to 159/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 90 runs.