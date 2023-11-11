A social media battle unfolded between fans of two former Indian cricket team captains-Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly on the X platform.

A meme was shared on the X platform by a username 'A' in which he mocked Ganguly. Amit Pradhan, responded to the meme by saying, "Himmat hai toh physically mil aur yeh sab bol (If you have courage meet me and say all this)". Hilarious memes break internet as India vs New Zealand likely semi-final refreshes 2019 WC heartbreak

The thread has some hilarious conversations between the two X users--A and Amit Pradhan. One person called the thread, the "Most Insane Thread" ever.

The amusing part of the thread was that two people fighting online by asking each other's location and timing.

Notably, in the book "Winning Like Sourav: Think & Succeed Like Ganguly", author Abhirup Bhattacharya mentioned that it was Ganguly's gamble on talented youngsters that helped India not losing legendary cricketer like Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The book mentions, "Ganguly's mantra was simple: If he believed that a youngster was talented, he would have enough opportunities to prove his worth. This provided a much-needed calmer atmosphere for the young player as it was certain that he would not be dropped after one failure".

"MS Dhoni is a fine example of this policy. Despite failing in his first four innings, Sourav decided to pursue the youngster who repaid with a 148-run knock against Pakistan. It was one innings which probably set Dhoni's career on a completely different trajectory," the book mentioned.

"If Sourav had not persisted with him, India would have arguably lost its finest wicketkeeper-batsman till date," the book by Rupa publication mentioned.

Dhoni is the only captain ever to win all three major ICC trophies-the ICC T20 World Cup (2007), the ICC ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

