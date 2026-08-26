ETPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch European T20 Premier League in India, full squads, complete schedule, venues

European cricket will embark on a new era as the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) kicks off on August 26 with six franchises in Netherlands Scotland and Ireland. Approved by the ICC, the ETPL aims to bridge the gap between the associate cricketers and the top tier of international cricket and promote Europe as a major power centre in the game.

Advertisement

The inaugural season of ETPL will run from August 26 to September 20 across two iconic venues: Voorburg Cricket Club in the Netherlands and Malahide Cricket Club in Ireland. Voorburg will host the opening phase of the competition before the action shifts to Malahide (Dublin, Ireland) for the remainder of the league stage.

Also Read | Where to watch inaugural ETPL 2026 across globe? Complete details

Dublin will also host the Qualifier and the inaugural Final, where the first ETPL champions will be crowned. Over 26 days and 32 matches, six teams from across Europe will compete for the league's first-ever title, bringing together some of the biggest names in world cricket alongside Europe's finest homegrown talent.

The ETPL 2026 will bring together some of the biggest names in world cricket alongside Europe's finest homegrown talent. Besides the players, the franhcises will see the likes of legendary Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh, jonty Rhodes and Matthew Hayden as the owners, mentors of some of the franchises, thus providing the players with proper guidance.

Advertisement

Global stars including Tim David, Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Heinrich Klaasen, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi and Trent Boult will share the stage with leading European players such as Paul Stirling, Scott Edwards, Josh Little, Jai Moondra, George Dockrell, Aryan Dutt, Max O'Dowd, Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross, creating one of the most exciting player line-ups ever assembled in European cricket.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames in ETPL 2026 after int'l retirement

ETPL 2026 format - Explained The tournament will be plated in a double round-robin format where all the teams will play each other twice. The table toppers at the end of the round-robin format will directly qualify for the final while the second and third-placed teams will square off in a Qualifier for a summit clash spot. In case a match ends in a tie, a Super Over will be conducted to determine a result.

Advertisement

Where to watch ETPL in India & across globe?

Region Television Rights Streaming Partner Indian subcontinent Star Sports JioStar United Kingdom and Ireland TNT Sports HBO Max United States and Canada Willow Cricbuzz Middle East & North Africa NA Cricbuzz Southeast Asia NA Cricbuzz

Complete schedule of ETPL 2026 The ETPL will have a total of 11 double headers with the afternoon matches starting at 3 PM IST. The evening matches will begin at 6:45 PM IST. Rotterdam Dockers will take on Amsterdam Flames in the opening clash.

Date Matches Time (in IST) Venue August 26 Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands August 27 Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians 3 PM Voorburg, Netherlands Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands August 28 Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands August 29 Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians 3 PM Voorburg, Netherlands Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands August 30 Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves 3 PM Voorburg, Netherlands Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 1 Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 2 Dublin Guaridans vs Rotterdam Dockers 3 PM Voorburg, Netherlands Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 3 Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 4 Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 5 Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 3 PM Voorburg, Netherlands Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 6 Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 3 PM Voorburg, Netherlands Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers 6:45 PM Voorburg, Netherlands September 9 Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 10 Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic 3 PM Malahide, Ireland Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 11 Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 12 Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers 3 PM Malahide, Ireland Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 13 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames 3 PM Malahide, Ireland Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 15 Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians 3 PM Malahide, Ireland Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 16 Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 17 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves 3 PM Malahide, Ireland Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 19 Qualifier 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland September 20 Final 6:45 PM Malahide, Ireland

Full squads of all 6 ETPL teams Amsterdam Flames: Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Tim David, Ajinkya Rahane, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, David Payne, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hassan, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Curtis Campher, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Jordan Neill, David Rushmere

Belfast Wolves: Glenn Maxwell (c), Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Devon Conway, David Miller, Mark Chapman, Paul Stirling, Harry Manenti, Mark Adair, Alexander Roy, Crishan Kalugamage, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Chris Jordan, Fred Klaassen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Zainullah Ihsan

Advertisement

Dublin Guardians: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Harry Tector, James Vince, Muhammad Waseem, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Daryl Mitchell, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Vijay Shankar, Chris Greaves, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Hollard, Craig Young, Chris Wood, Josh Little, Noah Croes

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (c), Ross Adair, Andries Gous, Charlie Tear, Gareth Delany, JJ Smuts, Laurie Evans, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, Tom Curran, Sean Solia, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Trent Boult, Safyaan Sharif, Khuzaima Tanveer, AJ Tye

Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (c), Richie Berrington, Jason Roy, Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Josh Philippe, Matthew Cross, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Leask, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davidson, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Brad Currie, Duan Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Paul van Meekeren, Chris McBride

Rotterdam Dockers: Faf du Plessis (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Aneurin Donald, Ben McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in