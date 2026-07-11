European T20 Premier League onboards JioStar as broadcast partner; Where to watch inaugural ETPL 2026 across globe?

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) onboarded Reliance-backed JioStar as its broadcast partner for the inaugural edition, which will be held from August 26 to September 20. The ETPL 2026 marks a new era in European cricket as it is the first-ever franchise T20 league, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), aimed to up the level of the game in associate European nations.

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Featuring six city-based franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam, the tournament will comprise 32 matches, bringing together emerging European talent and internationally renowned players in a world-class franchise competition.

The broadcast partnerships will ensure ETPL reaches millions of cricket fans across key global markets while supporting the continued growth of cricket throughout Europe. JioStar will broadcast the tournament across its linear television and digital platforms in India.

TNT Sports will serve as the official linear broadcast partner with HBO Max serving as the digital platform across the United Kingdom and Ireland, while Willow & Cricbuzz will exclusively deliver the tournament across its respective television and digital platforms in the United States, Canada, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia (SEA).

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ETPL 2026 Broadcast Partners

Region Television Rights Streaming Partner Indian subcontinent Star Sports JioStar United Kingdom and Ireland TNT Sports HBO Max United States and Canada Willow Cricbuzz Middle East & North Africa NA Cricbuzz Southeast Asia NA Cricbuzz

Speaking at the occasion, ETPL co-founder Priyanka Kaul said: “At ETPL, we have brought together players, owners and stakeholders from across the cricketing world. Our partnerships with JioStar, TNT Sports and Willow, together with Cricbuzz and several more to be announced soon, will provide exceptional visibility for our franchises, players, sponsors and partners while showcasing European cricket to millions of fans around the world.”

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan voices for MS Dhoni's inclusion in ETPL

What ETPL brings to the table? The ETPL franchise ownership group brings together an exceptional blend of some of cricket’s most respected names, including Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, among others. Their association reflects the league’s ambition to combine sporting excellence with strong local engagement and establish a new benchmark for franchise cricket in Europe.

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Dravid is the co-owner of the Dublin franchise, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin has been appointed as the captain. Australia's Mitchell Marsh will headline the Amsterdam franchise, while New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult are at the heart of the Edinburg franchise.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid on why bowlers are struggling to keep up with T20 batting

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis will lead te Irish and Rotterdam franchises respectively while Team Glasgow is headlined by Finn Allen, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone and Keshav Maharaj among big names.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in