Even the pandemic can’t derail the IPL juggernaut

In December, the body that governs cricket in India announced it was planning to add two more teams to the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. The timing of that statement was significant. It came just two months after IPL 2020, which was first postponed, then held outside India without spectators, concluded. Even that compromised outing has given the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the confidence to expand the league beyond the eight teams it has had since 2014.