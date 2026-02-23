‘Even when I perform…', Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan on possibly breaking Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is in impressive form in T20 World Cup 2026. He played a knock of 73 runs from 41 balls against the United States of America (USA).

Despite being dismissed for a duck against India, Farhan came back strongly to score an unbeaten century against Namibia, helping Pakistan confirm their Super 8 spot in the T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old has so far scored 220 runs from four matches at an average of 73.33, hitting one fifty and one century. He is currently the top scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Also Read | ZIM vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Richard Ngarava strikes for Zimbabwe

Virat Kohli had amassed 319 runs from six matches in the 2014 T20 World Cup as he ended as the top run-getter of that edition.

Till date, Kohli has kept the record for most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup, which he had set in the 2014 edition in Bangladesh.

Sahibzada Farhan on possibly breaking Virat Kohli's record Farhan was talking at a press conference and was asked about possibly breaking Virat Kohli's record.

“If you ask me personally, I don’t look at the stats, I don’t look at records. Even when I perform, people tell me that I have hit so many sixes, played so many strikes, and scored so many runs. So I don’t look at the stats.

The important thing is that you have to take risks in T20," Farhan told reporters during a pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Monday.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar lists out three areas of improvement for India after loss to SA

Pakistan are set to lock horns with England in their second Super 8 match in Pallekele on Tuesday.

"If you take the pressure of breaking records, the same records are broken; they are made to break. So it is not my focus, but I will try to finish at the top. And for Pakistan, it will be beneficial for Pakistan and Pakistan’s name will be made known," he added.

Pakistan will play at least two more matches in this T20 World Cup, against England on Tuesday, and against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on 28 February. Pakistan's first Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo two days ago.