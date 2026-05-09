By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair described the Indian Premier League (IPL) as more than just a competition, calling it a valuable learning environment where players get the opportunity to interact and share dressing room space with some of the finest cricketers from around the world.

He said that constant interactions with teammates and observing their approach towards the game and professional life help him evolve both as a cricketer and as an individual.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Karun Nair's perspective on the IPL? ⌵ Karun Nair views the IPL as a valuable learning experience, offering daily opportunities to interact with and learn from cricket legends from around the world. He believes these interactions help him evolve as a cricketer and an individual. 2 Why are Delhi Capitals struggling in IPL 2026? ⌵ Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, attributes the team's struggles to inconsistent performances across departments and an inability to win crucial moments in matches. Batters have also found it difficult to adapt to different conditions. 3 How did Delhi Capitals perform against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8th? ⌵ In the IPL 2026 match on May 8th, Delhi Capitals posted a below-par 142/8, with Ashutosh Sharma scoring 39. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target comfortably, winning by eight wickets thanks to Finn Allen's unbeaten century. 4 What is the Delhi Capitals' IPL title drought? ⌵ The Delhi Capitals have not won an IPL title in 18 years. Their best finish was in 2020 when they were runners-up. 5 How can Delhi Capitals still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? ⌵ To have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs, Delhi Capitals must win their remaining three matches and hope for other results to go in their favor.

"I think that's the beauty of the IPL, where you get to spend two months with legends of the game from different countries and from our own country as well. It's always a learning experience, every single day, try and learn something from someone and try and spend time with a lot of the team members that we have, talk to them and learn things that they do in their life, in their careers and try and inculcate that into the game," Nair told ANI.

DC are currently placed eighth in the IPL points table with four wins from 11 matches and are now desperate to win the remaining three games to end their IPL season on a positive note.

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Nair also expressed gratitude for the strong support shown by fans throughout the tournament, saying the encouragement received every day is special for the team. He added that meeting supporters and engaging with them through photographs and autographs strengthens the bond between players and fans.

"I think it's amazing to see the support that we have and the support we get every single day, and really thankful to everyone who has turned up here to see us and the time that they've spent to get here and just to get a chance to have a signature or a photo with us," he added.

Karun Nair returned to the Delhi-based franchise for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction after enjoying a prolific domestic campaign, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the Vidarbha cricket team to the Ranji Trophy title.

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