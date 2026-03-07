‘Everybody is saying…,' Suryakumar Yadav gives fitting reply to Mitchell Santner's remark ahead of T20 World Cup final

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a humorous response to New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's comment on silencing the Ahmedabad crowd, ahead of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

"Yeah, I guess that's the goal. To silence the crowd, but I think that there are a lot of variables in T20 cricket, and it is fickle at times.

"And we've seen throughout the whole World Cup that a lot of teams are on similar pages, and it comes down to some little moments in every game that change the outcome," Santner had said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav's reply to Mitchell Santner's comment Suryakumar Yadav suggested that people should try making a different comment. "Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new," SKY said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had made a similar statement.

"I think you've got to embrace it. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but, in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow," Cummins had said.

Australia went onto beat India by six wickets in the final, thus breaking the hearts of a million fans. Cummins, who took the wicket of Virat Kohli in that match, helped Australia restrict India to 240.

Also Read | IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final pitch report: All you need to know

In reply, the Men in Yellow rode on a century from Travis Head (137) and unbeaten 58 from Marnus Labuschagne to clinch a six-wicket win.

India had reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run, but fell in the final hurdle.

The 35-year-old said that the environment within the India camp is positive. "It's a special feeling. And everyone is very excited. We have a very good environment in the group. We are looking forward to the big final," he stated.

Also Read | Should India bat first or chase in T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand?