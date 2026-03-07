‘Everybody is saying…,' Suryakumar Yadav gives fitting reply to Mitchell Santner's remark ahead of T20 World Cup final

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a humorous response to New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's comment on silencing the Ahmedabad crowd, ahead of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

"Yeah, I guess that's the goal. To silence the crowd, but I think that there are a lot of variables in T20 cricket, and it is fickle at times.

"And we've seen throughout the whole World Cup that a lot of teams are on similar pages, and it comes down to some little moments in every game that change the outcome," Santner had said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav's reply to Mitchell Santner's comment Suryakumar Yadav suggested that people should try making a different comment. "Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new," SKY said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had made a similar statement.

"I think you've got to embrace it. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but, in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow," Cummins had said.

Australia went onto beat India by six wickets in the final, thus breaking the hearts of a million fans. Cummins, who took the wicket of Virat Kohli in that match, helped Australia restrict India to 240.

In reply, the Men in Yellow rode on a century from Travis Head (137) and unbeaten 58 from Marnus Labuschagne to clinch a six-wicket win.

India had reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run, but fell in the final hurdle.

The 35-year-old said that the environment within the India camp is positive. "It's a special feeling. And everyone is very excited. We have a very good environment in the group. We are looking forward to the big final," he stated.

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having beaten South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados. The Men in Blue are eyeing a record third T20 World Cup title, whereas New Zealand will be aiming to clinch their first-ever men's T20 World Cup title.