‘Everyone knows Virat Kohli’s weakness’: Mohammed Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has shared insights on Virat Kohli’s struggles against good length deliveries outside the off-stump. He has pointed out that Kohli’s dismissals often follow a predictable pattern, which even less-regular bowlers like Australia’s Scott Boland exploit effectively.

In a video shared on his social media, Kaif emphasised that Kohli’s forward press, a tendency to commit to the front foot early, leaves him vulnerable to deliveries pitched in the corridor of uncertainty. Kaif said that bowlers know Kohli tends to fiddle with such deliveries, leading to caught-behind dismissals.

Advertisement

Also Read | 6 records Virat Kohli can break in IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane | Check list

"Boland, who plays only a few Test matches each year, clearly understands how to bowl to Virat Kohli. By consistently targeting the area outside the off-stump, he tempts Kohli into playing at it, leading to an edge and a caught-behind dismissal. This strategy is no longer a hidden tactic. It’s well-known," Kaif said.

"If Boland can figure out how to dismiss Kohli, why can’t we apply the same approach to Travis Head? If his vulnerability lies outside the off-stump, why aren’t we consistently targeting that area? Every batter has their own weaknesses," Kaif added.

Reflecting on the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kaif spoke about Kohli’s dismissals in the Adelaide cricket match. Kohli fell to similar deliveries outside the off-stump in both innings, exposing the same technical flaw.

Advertisement

However, Kaif also noted Kohli’s brilliance in the second innings in Perth, where he adjusted his stance and scored a masterful century.

‘Be more aggressive’ Kaif urged the Indian team to plan better and be more aggressive in their approach. He added that the team must focus on exploiting Head’s technical flaws by consistently bowling outside off-stump from the very first ball.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli ignites KL Rahul controversial dismissal debate in Adelaide