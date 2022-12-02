Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare: Reports

Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare: Reports1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
- The world cup winning Australian skipper left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium on 2 December, news agency Reuters quoted reports from Australian media.
The world cup winning Australian skipper left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.
The 47-year-old is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies.
"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.
Following the recent death of Shane Warne which followed that of Dean Jones in 2020 and the cardiac episode suffered by Ryan Campbell, there has been greater awareness of health issues around former cricketers.
Pointing was being a part of the Aussies’ three consecutive World Cup triumphs from 1999 to 2007 and also led the team two back-to-back Champions Trophy triumphs in the 2006 and 2009 editions.
Currently, the Tasmania cricketer is with the Delhi Capitals as their head coach for IPL.
