Ex-captains slam 'weak' PCB, urge Pakistan players to resist T20 World Cup performance fines

Former Pakistan batter Younis Khan has urged the Men in Green to take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after they were penalised owing to poor performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, all members of the Pakistan cricket team squad have been fined PKR 5 million (US $18,000) after the team's underwhelming performance in the 20-over marquee tournament. The Men in Green were eliminated from the tournament in the Super 8 stage, the fourth successive time for the team.

The fines were reportedly placed on the team not for disciplinary reasons but specifically for what the board deems as poor performance at the event.

Former cricketer asks Pakistan players to stand up to PCB: While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Younis said, “Is it confirmed? If it's confirmed, then it's not right. Earlier, an instance like that happened. In 2003, when we returned after the World Cup, Rashid Latif was made the captain. He received a message from the PCB that the match fees will be reduced to half and the same will be done with the allowance. 1–2 players had taken a stand against this,”

“The players now have to take a stand. If the players take a stand, then they wouldn't be fined,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also slammed the PCB while noting that the decision to fine the players made no sense.

“Weak boards take such decisions of fining players. All the things are mentioned in the central contracts. This is just some theory floated in the media for you guys to enjoy. Nothing will happen,” Latif said.

The Pakistan board hasn't officially announced that it has penalised the players. However, the board hasn't denied these reports either.

Notably, the PCB has been at the centre of controversies even before the start of the World Cup. The Pakistan board had earlier decided to boycott the match against India in support of the Bangladesh team not being allowed to change their venues for the tournament from India to Sri Lanka. The PCB later went on to take a complete U-turn on its stance and then played the league-stage clash against the Men in Blue.

In that match, Pakistan lost the contest by 61 runs after being bowled out for a score of 114 while chasing a total of 175.

