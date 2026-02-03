Ex-cricketer cheers Pakistan stance on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 row; ‘Was ICC sleeping when Asia Cup happened?’

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has brutally slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ongoing India vs Pakistan row in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Despite confirming their participation in the global event, the Government of Pakistan instructed the national team to boycott India clash on February 15 in Colombo.

Hours later, the ICC warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of long-term implications if the latter stands firm on their choice of boycotting the high-profile game. Backing Pakistan government's stance, Akmal came down heavily on the world body, and urged PCB to "not back down".

“PCB should not back down! The ICC has told the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider its stance of boycotting the India game. Was ICC sleeping when the Asia Cup happened in the hybrid model?" Akmal told YouTube channel ‘Game Plan’. "Was ICC sleeping when India said it would not play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and only play on a neutral venue?

“How many times has Pakistan played in India, despite the heightened tensions between the two countries. I have gone myself. The ICC should have thought of these things three years back!” added Akmal. The former wicketkeeper was rereferring to India refusal to play in Pakistan, during the 2023 Asia Cup and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Instead, India played all their games in Dubai. In fact it was before the Champions last year that the PCB and BCCI signed an agreement to play matches against either teams (across genders) on neutral venues till 2027 in all the ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.

Kamran Akmal drags Asia Cup issue While the India vs Pakistan cricketing issues are no longer limited to cricket, the diplomatic relations between the two countries play a big part when the arch-rivals meet. It must be noted that both India and Pakistan haven't played any bilateral series since 2012 citing security concerns.

Dragging the no-handshake issue from the Asia Cup, Akmal reiterated that Pakistan's decision should be respected just as PCB respected to play in hybrid model. “The two countries have not played bilateral series for years now. Wasn’t that also politics? questioned Akmal.

"Shouldn’t the ICC have thought of ending the politics then? The PCB’s decision should be respected just as we respected India’s decision to play in hybrid model. Things had gotten to such extreme levels. At the Asia Cup, they refused to shake hands with our players, then refused to accept the trophy (from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. They had disrespected us!”

What led to Pakistan's boycott of India clash? It all started with Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's unceremonious removal from the Indian Premier League last month. Following Mustafizur's removal, Bangladesh refused to play T20 World Cup 2026 on Indian soil and were replaced by Scotland in the mega event.

Standing in solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi accused ICC of "double standards", and stated Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 participation depends on PM Shehbaz Sharif's call. On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan said that the national team will play in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will not take part in the India clash.

Why PCB is yet to write to ICC about India clash? According to RevSportz, the PCB is yet to formally write to ICC, stating their wish to not play in the Group A clash against India. Instead, the report stated that the PCB reached out to other cricketing boards in an attempt to gain support for their boycott of India clash. However, PCB didn't receive much support from other countries.