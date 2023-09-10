2 min read

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad criticizes corruption and inefficiency in sports, politics, journalism, and corporate sectors.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has modified an earlier deleted tweet wherein he spoke about how "one corrupt and arrogant guy" take away the hard work of an organisation and stamp the entire leadership with corruption, both on a small and a large scale. Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Weather forecast, timing, playing XI, livestreaming details and more His deleted tweet which was posted on 9 September read, “It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level." India vs Pakistan Live Score On 10 September, he posted the same tweet, however, with an updated line ‘This is true in every field, be it politics, sports, journalism, corporate.’ This additional line came as clarification as his supporters thought his deleted tweet was about him criticising the BCCI. In his prior two tweets, it was seen criticising the BCCI and Indian cricket board. A user on X also asked him the reason for deleting his tweet, to which he replied saying, “That was a general tweet where I spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large-scale implications on a macro level as well in any field. Since I was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted." He had earlier tweeted about how the BCCI ‘messed up’ the World Cup with Unreasonable delay in schedule and non-transparent and inefficient ticket system. In a post on X, he wrote, “There is no debate and doubt on the fact that we have messed up the lead up to the World Cup. Unreasonable delay in schedule in the first place and if that wasn’t enough changing the schedule hampering 5 matches in the process, if that wasn’t enough a completely non-transparent and inefficient ticket system only encouraging black marketeers. It is a proud moment to be hosting a World Cup and it should have been a great time for the fans but these difficulties for the fans doesn’t look unplanned . It’s time we wake up and not make this incompetence a norm just because “Yes Men" around don’t want to speak up . It is a matter of national prestige."

In an earlier tweet, he also lambasted the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) decision to have a reserve day only for the match between India and Pakistan in the Super four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

The former Indian bowler slammed ACC's decision and said it is unethical to have different rules for two teams.

"If true this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Venkatesh wrote on X on Friday.