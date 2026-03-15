'Execution was pretty top-notch from our bowlers': Keshav Maharaj after win over New Zealand in 1st T20

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 15 (ANI): South Africa's skipper Keshav Maharaj praised his bowlers' execution and maturity in their win over New Zealand in the opening fixture of the five-match T20I series at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Maharaj said that the execution from his bowlers was top-notch and felt the bowling lineup delivered what the team asked for.

South Africa registered a clinical seven-wicket win against New Zealand in the opening fixture of the five-match T20I series at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Maharaj highlighted Connor Esterhuizen and Dian Forrester's maturity while batting, which took the Proteas over the line and expressed gratitude for leading his side in his 50th T20 match, saying, It is a special opportunity.

"I think all the plans paid off, and the execution was pretty top-notch from our bowlers. It's a young bowling lineup, but whatever we asked them to do, they stood up. It was a little bit nervy towards the end, but it showed the maturity in Connor Esterhuizen and Dian Forrester and the way they played to take us over the line. It's really exciting to see the depth in the system and how the guys fit into international cricket; it's their debut. It's special, but it's back to the drawing board for another assignment on Tuesday. You don't get the chance to captain your country every day, and to do it in my 50th match is a special opportunity. To get a win makes it even more special. I'm very grateful for that," Maharaj said after the match.

Esterhuizen made a handy 45 off 48 balls, including two fours and sixes each, while Forrester made 16 off 25, laced with a four; both the batters remained unbeaten on the crease and sealed the match for the Proteas.

After thrashing the Black Caps, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing exciting T20I series. Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after a brilliant display of bowling by the visitors.