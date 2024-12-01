Ex-England fast bowler Steven Finn calls Jasprit Bumrah a ’joke’ after BGT performance: ‘Glad I don’t have to…’ | Watch

Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional performance in India’s historic victory over Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium has garnered widespread praise. Former England fast bowler Steven Finn has dubbed Jasprit Bumrah the best bowler in the world right now, highlighting his stellar contribution to India’s dominant display in Perth.

Jasprit Bumrah's Match-Winning Performance In the first Test of the ongoing five-match series between India and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance with the ball. After India set a solid foundation, Bumrah’s five-wicket haul in Australia’s first innings helped dismiss the hosts for a mere 104 runs, handing India a critical 46-run lead.

Bumrah wasn’t done there. On Day 3, he claimed the key wickets of debutant Nathan McSweeney (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (3). The following day, he removed dangerous Australian batter Travis Head for 89 runs, further consolidating India’s grip on the match.

India's commanding 295-run victory was built largely on Jasprit Bumrah's performance, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Bumrah's figures of 8 for 72 in the match, including a dominant spell in both innings, were a testament to his skill and composure under pressure.

‘He’s a joke’: Steven Finn Hails Bumrah as World’s Best Bowler Steven Finn, a former fast bowler for England, was full of praise for Jasprit Bumrah’s performance, calling him the best player in the world at the moment. In an analysis of the match on TNT Sports, Finn remarked:

“Jaiswal scored that brilliant 161, but the player that I loved watching and that I think is actually the best player in the world, bar none at the moment, is Jasprit Bumrah. He is just—he’s a joke, honestly. You watch him bowl, and you just think, I’m glad that I don’t have to strap my pads on," Finn said while discussing India’s performance alongside former England captain Alastair Cook.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Rise in ICC Rankings Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning performance during the Border-Gavaskar trophy was not only crucial for India’s victory against Australia, but also saw a notable rise in his ICC Test bowler rankings. The Indian pacer leapfrogged South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada to take the top spot, solidifying his status as the world’s No. 1 Test bowler.

This remarkable achievement highlights Bumrah’s consistent dominance in the format and his growing influence on the international stage.

Alastair Cook Impressed by India’s ‘Bravery’ In the same discussion, former England captain Alastair Cook expressed his surprise at India’s emphatic victory in Perth, a venue traditionally known for being a fortress for the Australian team. “I was surprised that India have gone there (Australia) and hammered Australia in what normally is a very hard place to go and play cricket. Perth, I know it’s not the WACA; I know it’s the new stadium, but still, historically, Australia don’t lose many games there. I thought India was so brave,” Cook remarked.

India’s win in the first Test is historic, marking the first time an away team has won a red-ball match at Optus Stadium.

Prime Ministers XI-India Warm-Up Match Today After a rain-affected first day, the two-day warm-up match between the Prime Ministers XI and India was reduced to a 50-over game for the second day. The practice match, originally scheduled as a multi-day fixture, was cancelled on the first day due to persistent rainfall in Canberra.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on X that the game would begin at 9:10 am IST on Sunday, providing the Indian team with an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the second Test of the series.