Ex-India cricketer Deep Dasgupta reveals why Rohit Sharma retirement rumours left him furious: ‘As long as you…’

Rohit Sharma eventually silenced his critics with a knock of 138 in the third and final ODI against England at Lord's last week.

PN Vishnu
Published26 Jul 2026, 02:19 PM IST
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord's in London on Sunday.
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord's in London on Sunday.(ANI Pic Service)

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he was angry on reading the reports of Rohit Sharma's possible ODI retirement. During the recent ODI series between England and India in England, there were reports that the third ODI at Lord's would be Rohit's last.

This came amid the former India captain's poor run of form. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed these reports, and Rohit himself responded in style with a knock of 138 from 110 deliveries in the third ODI against England.

"I want to vent my anger a bit here because I was really angry when I was reading and listening to all of this," Deep Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | BCCI vice-president rubbishes ODI retirement rumours of Rohit Sharma

"It is simple that as long as you keep scoring runs, you will keep playing. The only question comes in when that environment is created. Honestly, I have not heard it from any selector, captain, or the coach. It is a different matter if it was said off the field, which I am not privy to," he added.

‘Leave them alone’: Deep Dasgupta to BCCI

Deep Dasgupta urged the BCCI to leave Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma alone, and said that the duo shouldn't be treated separately. He also stressed that performances should be the only criteria for selection.

"When you know that performances are needed, then these type of talks should not happen at all. Some people might get more chances, like Virat, Rohit, Shubman, they have been doing really well for years.

It is not a debate about Rohit, it is a debate about everyone. When there are so many matches, it will happen, so just leave them alone. Don't treat them separately. Nothing has to change, just keep it simple," he explained.

Also Read | Ashwin on Rohit, Kohli's ODI future: ‘They cannot be touched’

After the Lord's ODI, Rohit Sharma himself dismissed all the speculation surrounding his ODI future, stating that he is just focussed on his batting.

"What really matters is what I do on the field, try and contribute to the success of the team. That's where all my focus is. Let the noise be there, if there is no noise there is no fun. My job is inside, their job is outside, that's how I look at it," he said.

Also Read | 'I didnt believe him': Sanju Samson recalls Rohit Sharmas crucial message ahead of 2026 T20 WC

India's next ODI assignment is a three-match ODI series against West Indies that starts from 27 September. The Men in Blue will also travel to New Zealand later this year, where they will play a five-match ODI series as the teams continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsEx-India cricketer Deep Dasgupta reveals why Rohit Sharma retirement rumours left him furious: ‘As long as you…’
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