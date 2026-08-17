Ex-India cricketer reminds Rishabh Pant of ‘common sense’ in IND vs SL Test; ‘surprised that he jumped on first ball’

Rishabh Pant's shot selection came under the scanner once again after former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took a "common sense" dig at the wicketkeeper-batter during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Kaif's comments came on the rain-affected Day 2 after Pant's dismissal.

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On a day where only 43 overs were possible after a long rain delay, Pant's dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse as India lost their last seven wickets within a brief passage of play to close the day at 460/9. The visitors started the second day at 288/2.

Coming into bat at an overnight score of 27, Pant lasted only four deliveries after Sri Lanka took a second new ball. Against debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, Pant danced down the track and went for a hoick. The ball hits the bottom of the bat to go up in the air. Sonal Dinusha completed the catch at wide long-on as Pant walked back for 39.

Kaif minced no words for Pant. “I have no complaints about the way Rishabh Pant got out,” Kaif said on Sony Sports. “He plays like that only, but the complaint is about common sense. It was the first over with the new ball. He jumped three times in that over. Common sense means play the cut shot.

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"See the new ball for five to six overs. This is the Test match tradition. Whoever plays like him also uses common sense. I was surprised that he jumped on the first ball (of the over). One needs to calculate a little. Even if a batter is on 150, he also plays out a few balls when the new ball comes.

"I am cutting a few marks there. He was left way behind in logic and cricketing sense,” Kaif added.

India in driver's seat in Galle Indian bowlers struck early as Sri Lanka slipped to 99/5 at lunch on day three of the first Test after the visitors posted 462 in their first innings on Monday. Sri Lanka are trailing by 363 runs with two full sessions of play remaining.

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Mohammed Siraj (1/12) dismissed Nishan Fernando for a duck in the opening over, while Manav Suthar (2/17) removed Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Udara to reduce Sri Lanka to 53/3.

Kuldeep Yadav (1/25) also to make it 59/4. Kamindu Mendis (14) and Udara (27) offered brief resistance, but Suthar broke the third-wicket partnership to leave Sri Lanka in trouble.

Earlier, India, resuming at 460/9, were bowled out for 462 in 116.4 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal's 167 being the cornerstone of their innings. Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's best bowler with 4/109.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal shares first reaction after maiden Test ton in Galle

Play resumed on Monday after two sessions were washed out by rain on Sunday.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in