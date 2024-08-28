Ex-India cricketer who rose to fame with Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag is now working at SBI: ’I couldn’t handle…’

Ex-India cricket star who instantly gained popularity with his promising performance couldn't manage to play cricket further and is now working at SBI

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 08:10 AM IST
One of the successful Indian cricketers during 2000s, who witnessed the spectacular rise and then tragic fall of team India decided to end his career and parted his ways with the sport.
One of the successful Indian cricketers during 2000s, who witnessed the spectacular rise and then tragic fall of team India decided to end his career and parted his ways with the sport.

India enjoys a strong position in the world of cricket. India's dominance in the sport was established by multiple generations of successful and inspiring cricketers. However, the period of the late 1990s and early 2000s was the downfall of the ‘Men in Blue’ with the rise of the infamous match-fixing scandal, which led to a ban on Mohamad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja. During this phase, one of the most promising cricketers of team India, Gyanendra Pandey, left the sport to start his life afresh.

Gyanendra Pandey was among a few cricketers who were tried and tested during the time when Indian cricket was desperately looking for new superstars. However, several cricketers were tried and tested at that time, and their careers depended on a single performance. 

Indian cricketers like Tinu Yohannan, Iqbal Abdullah, Ajay Ratra, etc managed to feature in a handful of games. However, they were later dropped, and they never managed to return to the field. In India's desperate hunt of a superstar, cricketer Gyanendra Pandey was another name who was lost during the phase.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:10 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsEx-India cricketer who rose to fame with Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag is now working at SBI: ’I couldn’t handle…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.000.00
      Chennai
      73,195.000.00
      Delhi
      74,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue