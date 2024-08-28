Ex-India cricket star who instantly gained popularity with his promising performance couldn't manage to play cricket further and is now working at SBI

India enjoys a strong position in the world of cricket. India's dominance in the sport was established by multiple generations of successful and inspiring cricketers. However, the period of the late 1990s and early 2000s was the downfall of the 'Men in Blue' with the rise of the infamous match-fixing scandal, which led to a ban on Mohamad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja. During this phase, one of the most promising cricketers of team India, Gyanendra Pandey, left the sport to start his life afresh.

Gyanendra Pandey was among a few cricketers who were tried and tested during the time when Indian cricket was desperately looking for new superstars. However, several cricketers were tried and tested at that time, and their careers depended on a single performance.