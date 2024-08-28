Hello User
Ex-India cricketer who rose to fame with Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag is now working at SBI: 'I couldn't handle…'

Ex-India cricket star who instantly gained popularity with his promising performance couldn't manage to play cricket further and is now working at SBI

One of the successful Indian cricketers during 2000s, who witnessed the spectacular rise and then tragic fall of team India decided to end his career and parted his ways with the sport.

India enjoys a strong position in the world of cricket. India's dominance in the sport was established by multiple generations of successful and inspiring cricketers. However, the period of the late 1990s and early 2000s was the downfall of the ‘Men in Blue’ with the rise of the infamous match-fixing scandal, which led to a ban on Mohamad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja. During this phase, one of the most promising cricketers of team India, Gyanendra Pandey, left the sport to start his life afresh.

Gyanendra Pandey was among a few cricketers who were tried and tested during the time when Indian cricket was desperately looking for new superstars. However, several cricketers were tried and tested at that time, and their careers depended on a single performance.

Indian cricketers like Tinu Yohannan, Iqbal Abdullah, Ajay Ratra, etc managed to feature in a handful of games. However, they were later dropped, and they never managed to return to the field. In India's desperate hunt of a superstar, cricketer Gyanendra Pandey was another name who was lost during the phase.

