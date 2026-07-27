Ex-India U-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra remains in custody after Sri Lanka court rejects bail over match-fixing case

A Sri Lankan court on Monday refused bail to two Indian nationals, including Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra, who were arrested earlier this month in connection with an alleged match-fixing case.

Kalra, who is a U-19 World Cup winner with India in 2018, and Yuvraj Pushpa, who were remanded in custody on July 17 until July 31, had sought early bail before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

Their counsel, K.W.S. Fernando, pleaded for bail on the grounds that both accused were unwell. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that investigations by the Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports were still underway.

The magistrate rejected the bail application, allowing the remand order to continue. The alleged corruption complaint was lodged by Sri Lanka internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage.

The court was informed that two additional local players had also joined the complaint. The Lanka Premier League, featuring five franchises and 24 matches, is being held from July 17 to August 8.

LPL on scheduled track despite arrests Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the arrests would not affect the conduct of the Lanka Premier League, which began on Friday, and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the tournament.

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The SLC said it would extend its "fullest cooperation" to the SIU in the investigation and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, adding that all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure the league is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

"As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league," the board said in a statement.

The SLC also said it had taken all necessary measures to ensure the tournament is conducted in accordance with the highest ethical and integrity standards.

"Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the Government's law enforcement agency, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, to strengthen the league's anti-corruption framework.

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