Ex-Indian batter Robin Uthappa gets booked, arrest warrant issued in PF ’fraud’ case; here’s WHY

Once a 'walking assassin' for his aggressive batting, former Indian batting Robin Uthappa has been booked and an arrest warrant released against him in connection with an alleged case of defrauding employees and the government related to the Provident Fund (PF) case, reported ANI.

The Karnataka Police went to Robin Uthappa's residence to issue a notice, but he doesn't reside there. Following this, ANI reported that a warrant had been executed for him.

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported that Uttappa resides in Dubai with his family, having moved there over a year ago.

Speaking to Gulf News in an interview last year, Robin Uthappa said, “We were quite familiar with Dubai as we had been visiting often over the years. We came here during the 2022 Christmas vacation too, and rang in the New Year. Shheethal had just delivered our daughter after a difficult pregnancy. She was still going through a bad patch, and we thought the trip would do her good.”

In the next couple of months, he shifted base permanently to Dubai. Prior to that Uttappa secured a Golden Visa for himself and by March 2023, he had moved into a five-bedroom villa in the Arabian Ranches along with his family, Gulf News reported.

Case against Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa, who is director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, is accused of defrauding employees the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries. But, but he failed to deposit the funds into employee accounts.

His firm allegedly owes ₹23.36 lakh in damages, which the government wants to recover from him.

After being accused of cheating, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy issued a letter on 4 December 2024, and directed the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Robin Uthappa.

"This is to inform you that TK Krishna Das, who is director of M/S Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd (EST Code (PY/KRP/1524922), addressed at HAL Second Stage in Indiranagar, has failed to remit damages under sections 7A, 14B, and 7Q of the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions (MP) Act, 1952 to the tune of ₹23,36,602, including ₹6,550 towards recovery," Hindustan Times quoted the statement.

"Due to non-remittance of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund accounts of the poor workers. Given the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Uthappa resides," the statement added.

