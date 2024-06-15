Exit Kohli? T20 cricket is about to change
Summary
- The shortest form of the game is becoming even more fiery
CRICKET’S OVERLORDS imagined this year’s T20 World Cup, currently being held in America and the West Indies, as a hello to millions of new fans. It has not quite worked out that way. Despite the little-fancied American team beating Pakistan, one of the game’s giants, in Texas on June 6th, few Americans have registered their country’s role in the showcase event of the world’s second-most popular sport. The New York Times summed it up best with its headline: “US Scores Historic Cricket Win, but Only Pakistan Notices".